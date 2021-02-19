NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), i3 Interactive (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF) FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), and DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG).



Online betting markets are booming, with pent-up demand for sports betting unleashed, and new markets opening. With the recent success of New Jersey generating over $1 billion in taxable income per month, more states hungry for tax revenues are opening up to sports betting and gaming. Canada is now expected to open the market for sports betting with the passing of Bill C-218. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

i3 Interactive (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF), CEO Chris Neville: "Building Next Billion Dollar Global Betting Giant"

In a recent interview at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) CEO Chris Neville, shares his company’s ambitious global strategy, with a unique focus on India. As a pioneer of online gaming with almost 20 years experience, Neville sees a strong parallel between the poker boom of the early 2000’s and the Indian market today.

Watch i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/2Zuubon

India is one of the fastest growing online gaming markets in the world. With a growing population, especially the middle class, a burgeoning economy, the fastest internet adoption in the world, and with 65% of the population under the age of 35, India is the perfect storm for skill based online gaming.

i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) sees India as the perfect launchpad for its global betting business, with relatively low customer acquisition costs, less competition, and blue sky upside potential. By partnering with Indian social influencers such Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars, i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) reaches their 150 million followers in India. I3 is also expanding into new untapped global gaming markets such Canada which is about to legalize sports betting.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), CEO Jason Robins: “Huge Pent-up Demand for Sports Betting"

“...As sports have started to return, we saw revenue improve sequentially each month in the quarter, with June revenue increasing 20% year-over-year on a pro forma basis. This strong overall results and improvement are due to our product innovation, our entry into new jurisdiction, and pent-up demand for sports betting as Live Sports like Golf, European Soccer, NASCAR and UFC started to return. In the first two weeks of MLBs return, we saw three times the handle compared to the first two weeks of the 2019 MLB season. In the first week of the NHL’s return, our handle is more than twice the handle of the first week of the 2019 NHL playoffs...”

“...We significantly expanded our eSports offering and have seen exponential growth in this category. We added popular Madden simulated games and began to include streaming sports within our app, which has become a very popular feature. In fact, since the return of the NHL, the NBA, and Major League Baseball, users have continued to engage with eSports, which gives us confidence in that product’s future….We believe eSports is going to be a huge category - it's when not if...we believe ultimately eSports betting will be if not the biggest, certainly one of the biggest categories of sports betting over the long-term.”

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/2Hg4wcV

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with an online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3phwp53

February 10 - FUNFF engages the services of Ifrah Law PLLC, a prominent U.S. gaming law firm to collaborate with OneComply Inc. in assisting FansUnite with their U.S. licensing strategy. In response to the interest that FansUnite has received from U.S. gambling and casino operators for their sports betting and iGaming solutions, a founding member of Ifrah Law, Jeff Ifrah, will provide counsel to FansUnite on their rapid expansion strategy across the different U.S. jurisdictions beginning with New Jersey.

January 11 - FUNFF closes an oversubscribed C$13.4 million private placement driven by strong investor demand. "The successful closing of this upsized financing provides further validation that the global gambling market is seeing a resurgence in demand from investors," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “As we now look to advance our operations globally, we believe this additional capital will allow us to explore strategic initiatives and execute on our vision of becoming a globally recognized iGaming leader."

December 16 - FUNFF gains first-mover advantage into the U.S. E-Sports betting market, as it’s long-term partner GameCo joins US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino to establish the first dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States. FUNFF wholly-owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment will supply its iGaming platform, Chameleon, as part of a fully integrated esports betting solution. Through GameCo's partnership with Sky Ute Casino and US Bookmaking, FansUnite will be the first iGaming solutions provider to receive significant exposure in the U.S. esports betting market.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) CEO Dermot Smurfit: “On Path To $100 Million Revenue with Online Sports Betting and Casinos”

“..While both the consumer attention and client demand remains focused on sports betting, the real core of the U.S. internet gambling profit opportunity lies inherently within the online casino, which is only unlocked by the mass market appeal of sports betting being a technical and operational capability, we will shortly possess…”

“When you combine online casino gaming with internet poker, and of course, internet sports betting, New Jersey generated in excess of $132 million of gross operating revenue in that single state in the single month of October. This amount would have seemed implausible just two years ago. New Jersey is now on a path where internet gambling revenues could be on a monthly run rate to exceed pre-COVID retail gaming revenues by the end of 2022. I’ll state this again, because it is incredibly important for everyone to understand the magnitude of the structural shift in the retail casino industry. New Jersey’s internet gambling market is on a growth path to exceed pre-COVID monthly retail casino gaming revenues within 18 months, possibly less. This all points to bright line a truth that COVID combined with the advent of internet sports betting and the associated strong cross-sell of sports gamblers into online casino gaming has manifestly altered expected future growth opportunities in this industry for decades to come...Our continuing mission is to bring retail casinos online with our technology platform focused principally on delivering all forms of internet gambling content, including casino gaming and sports betting.”

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/32QlM0m

