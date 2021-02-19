DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Co n ference , renown for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, will return for its tenth installment in an entirely digital format on February 25-26, 2021.

Traditionally held throughout the year in a number of North American cities prior to converting to a virtual format, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together some of the industry’s leading cannabis companies to meet with both existing and potential investors as well as provide insights into their latest developments. The forum features a series of enlightening keynote addresses along with a succession of one-on-one meetings designed to bring financiers in contact with some of the sector’s most exciting and innovative corporations.

The Cannabis Capital Conference series will continue to present attendees with a range of viewpoints spanning all facets of the North American cannabis industry. This year’s event is set to host a series of live presentations from more than 30 cannabis companies alongside a number of exclusive industry panels, interviews with executives and more. With notable speakers include Rade Kovacevic, President of Canopy Growth Corporation; Gary Santo, President of TILT Holdings; Douglas Hannah, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Silverleaf Venture Partners; and Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve.

Additionally, CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, has been re-engaged once again to serve as the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference’s Official NewsWire. In addition to disseminating press releases, CNW will be working alongside the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) to provide each of the publicly traded companies in attendance with dedicated virtual coverage, which includes amplified article syndication to 5,000+ strategic syndication partners as well publicizing Benzinga’s upcoming event through multiple investor-oriented newsletters.

"Our team is excited to be working alongside Benzinga's event organizers once again," said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CannabisNewsWire. "This well-experienced organization is known throughout the space for consistently attracting North America's leading cannabis innovators, investors and entrepreneurs."

For more information, or to register for the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference, visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/ v irtual/

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

