SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2") announced a 2021 Aviation Scholarship has been awarded to Bradley Riedle, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (“ERAU”) student earning a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics. TB2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans and creating unique educational opportunities for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation.



Bradley Riedle served in the U.S. Army for 4.5 years as an infantryman and member of the 101st Airborne Division. He became air assault qualified to conduct helicopter operations, plus he served in recon, surveillance and as a fireteam leader. Bradley was deployed to Eastern Africa.

After honorable discharge in 2019, at the rank of Staff Sergeant, he enrolled in ERAU Worldwide with a focus on aeronautics and a flight program. As a full-time student, Bradley holds a 4.0 GPA and also works as supervising officer of a private professional security team for a Northern Arizona medical facility.

With his desire to help people and zeal to fly helicopters, his objective is to be a search and rescue helicopter pilot for either the Sherriff’s Department or the U.S. National Park Service.

Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of TB2, stated, “It is with great respect to see this U.S. Army veteran pursue a career in public service aviation and we are honored to present this aviation scholarship to Bradley. As a former U.S. Coast Guard rescue helicopter pilot, I am also pleased to see such a high-caliber individual desire to seek a career as a search and rescue helicopter pilot. Bradley’s obvious drive, passion and skill set will certainly guide him in the realization of this goal.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of TB2 Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, remarked, “Bradley is a meritorious recipient of this aviation award and, as a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, I am very proud of his service to his country. I would also like to express my deep gratitude to the TB2 Board of Directors, Steve Ziomek, Joell Adams, Scott Weber, Gunnar Buzzard and Christopher Satterfield, for their commitment to TB2’s mission objective!” Miller continued, “Plus, I want to thank our 2021 Arizona university and community college partners for their support given the challenging year for all of us in 2020.”

“Bradley Riedle is a stellar student and I couldn’t be more pleased that he is receiving this scholarship,” said Scott Ritchie, Assistant Professor of Aeronautical Science in the College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott Campus. “Riedle’s leadership skills in the Army as well as in his current job are outstanding, as is his hard work in his studies. Bradley is on the Dean’s list as well as involved in the Student Veterans Organization on campus. His zest for helping others shows in every aspect of his work. We are so very grateful for the support from Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Scholarship and those that make this scholarship gift possible.”

Bradley Riedle’s scholarship award was sponsored by Rodd R. Miller, CFP, President of Miller Wealth Management. The firm has offices in Gilbert, AZ and Carlsbad, CA, and is licensed in Arizona, California, Texas and Montana, serving individuals, families and small-midsize businesses with their financial planning.

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of who many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL).

The 2021 Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College or Pima Community College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, honoring the service men and women of the nation's five armed services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force, as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

Contacts: Contact: Steve Ziomek Jason Kadah Chairman & President Director of Multimedia & Communications ziomek.steve@gmail.com Prescott, Arizona Campus 480.664.6604 jason.kadah@erau.edu 928.777.6731 Rudy R. Miller Chairman, Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee rrmiller@themillergroup.net 602.225.0505

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92af4b7e-2488-4a95-b717-22e0792b9603

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c9ea55e-1c1b-4ed0-bb10-d627e1a7e901

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bc4be15-cc07-453b-8347-bb129543fd3c