TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2020 on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 after the close of trading on the TSX.
A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 9:00am ET.
Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.
Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
shawcor.com
Source: Shawcor Ltd.
Shawcor Ltd.
Etobicoke, Ontario, CANADA
shawcor logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: