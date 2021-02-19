ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options 

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of share options)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 15,770,832           17,068
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

17,068

DKK 15,770,832
e)Date of the transaction2021-02-19
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen


                                                                     ALK-Abelló A/S


For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525

Attachment