Downing THREE VCT plc
LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80
Net Asset Values
19 February 2021

Downing THREE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

‘F’ Share Pool

 31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘F’ Share17.7
Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share72.0
Total return per ‘F’ Share*89.7


‘H’ Share Pool

 31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘H’ Share17.1
Cumulative distributions per ‘H’ Share39.5
Total return per ‘H’ Share*56.6

‘J’ Share Pool

 31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘J’ Share23.8
Cumulative distributions per ‘J’ Share17.5
Total return per ‘J’ Share*41.3


* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date

As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows:

F Share PoolCostValuation
at
31 Dec 2020		% of portfolio by value
 £’000£’000 
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments   
Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 49056831.4%
Fresh Green Power Limited 18927815.4%
Atlantic Dogstar Limited 2001809.9%
Green Energy Production UK Limited 100633.5%
Pearce and Saunders Limited 497412.3%
    
    
Non-qualifying investments   
Baron House Developments LLP 48157731.9%
London City Shopping Centre Limited 66-0.0%
Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 44-0.0%
 2,0671,70794.4%
    
Cash at bank and in hand 1025.6%
    
Total 1,809100.0%


H Share PoolCostValuation
at
31 Dec 2020		% of portfolio by value
 £’000£’000 
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments   
Atlantic Dogstar Limited 1,00089851.9%
Hermes Wood Pellets Limited 1,50022813.2%
SF Renewables (Solar) Limited 28122212.8%
Rockhopper Renewables Limited 49218510.7%
Pearce and Saunders Limited 1361367.9%
Zora Energy Renewables Limited 1,000261.5%
Quadrate Catering Limited 850-0.0%
Ironhide Generation Limited 613-0.0%
Indigo Generation Limited 613-0.0%
    
Non-qualifying investments   
Quadrate Spa Limited850-0.0%
 7,3351,69598.0%
    
Cash at bank and in hand 352.0%
    
Total 1,730100.0%


J Share PoolCostValuation
at
31 Dec 2020		% of portfolio by value
 £’000£’000 
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments   
Pilgrim Trading Limited 1,2971,08342.9%
Exclusive Events Venues Limited 50030812.2%
SF Renewables (Solar) Limited 2812228.8%
Rockhopper Renewables Limited 4921857.3%
Garthcliff Shipping Limited 400502.0%
Zora Energy Renewables Limited 30080.3%
Ormsborough Limited 1,000-0.0%
Ironhide Generation Limited 613-0.0%
Indigo Generation Limited 613-0.0%
Jito Trading Limited 1,000-0.0%
Yamuna Renewables Limited 800-0.0%
    
    
Non-qualifying investments   
Fenkle Street LLP28730312.0%
London City Shopping Centre Limited15-0.0%
 7,5982,15985.5%
    
Cash at bank and in hand 36514.5%
    
Total 2,524100.0%