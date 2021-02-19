Downing TWO VCT plc
LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55
Net Asset Values
19 February 2021

Downing TWO VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

‘F’ Share Pool

 31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘F’ Share18.0
Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share72.0
Total return per ‘F’ Share*90.0


‘G’ Share Pool

 31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘G’ Share35.3
Cumulative distributions per ‘G’ Share53.5
Total return per ‘G’ Share*88.8

‘K’ Share Pool

 31 Dec
 2020
 pence
Net asset value per ‘K’ Share31.1
Cumulative distributions per ‘K’ Share10.0
Total return per ‘K’ Share*41.1


* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date   

As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows:

F Share PoolCostValuation
at
31 Dec 2020		% of portfolio by value
 £’000£’000 
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments   
Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 49056830.8%
Fresh Green Power Limited 18927815.1%
Atlantic Dogstar Limited 2001809.8%
Green Energy Production UK Limited 100633.4%
Pearce and Saunders Limited 497412.2%
    
    
Non-qualifying investments   
Baron House Developments LLP 48157731.2%
London City Shopping Centre Limited 66-0.0%
Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 44-0.0%
 2,0671,70792.5%
    
Cash at bank and in hand 1397.5%
    
Total 1,846100.0%


G Share PoolCostValuation
at
31 Dec 2020		% of portfolio by value
 £’000£’000 
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments   
Atlantic Dogstar Limited 3,5003,14244.4%
Walworth House Pub Limited 1,3301,17716.6%
Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 9801,13516.0%
Hermes Wood Pellets Limited 1,0001522.2%
Pearce and Saunders Limited 1361361.9%
Zora Energy Renewables Limited 750200.3%
Ormsborough Limited 500-0.0%
Quadrate Catering Limited 1,450-0.0%
    
Non-qualifying investments   
Baron House Developments LLP 1,0931,31218.6%
Quadrate Spa Limited 1,450-0.0%
London City Shopping Centre Limited 110-0.0%
 12,2997,074100.0%
    
Cash at bank and in hand 10.0%
    
Total 7,075100.0%


K Share PoolCostValuation
at
31 Dec 2020		% of portfolio by value
 £’000£’000 
VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments   
Apprise Pubs Limited 1,30085317.5%
Walworth House Pub Limited 5004429.1%
Pilgrim Trading Limited 4323507.2%
Exclusive Events Venues Limited 5003086.3%
SF Renewables (Solar) Limited 3372675.5%
Rockhopper Renewables Limited 5912224.6%
Garthcliff Shipping Limited 1,3001633.3%
Zora Energy Renewables Limited 35090.2%
Ormsborough Limited 1,400-0.0%
Yamuna Renewables Limited 1,300-0.0%
Jito Trading Limited 1,500-0.0%
Ironhide Generation Limited 736-0.0%
Indigo Generation Limited 736-0.0%
    
Non-qualifying investments   
Fenkle Street LLP2873036.2%
London City Shopping Centre Limited15-0.0%
 11,2842,91759.9%
    
Cash at bank and in hand 1,95240.1%
    
Total 4,869100.0%