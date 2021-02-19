Downing TWO VCT plc
LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55
Net Asset Values
19 February 2021
Downing TWO VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows:
‘F’ Share Pool
|31 Dec
2020
pence
|Net asset value per ‘F’ Share
|18.0
|Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share
|72.0
|Total return per ‘F’ Share*
|90.0
‘G’ Share Pool
|31 Dec
2020
pence
|Net asset value per ‘G’ Share
|35.3
|Cumulative distributions per ‘G’ Share
|53.5
|Total return per ‘G’ Share*
|88.8
‘K’ Share Pool
|31 Dec
2020
pence
|Net asset value per ‘K’ Share
|31.1
|Cumulative distributions per ‘K’ Share
|10.0
|Total return per ‘K’ Share*
|41.1
* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date
As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows:
|F Share Pool
|Cost
|Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020
|% of portfolio by value
|£’000
|£’000
|VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments
|Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited
|490
|568
|30.8%
|Fresh Green Power Limited
|189
|278
|15.1%
|Atlantic Dogstar Limited
|200
|180
|9.8%
|Green Energy Production UK Limited
|100
|63
|3.4%
|Pearce and Saunders Limited
|497
|41
|2.2%
|Non-qualifying investments
|Baron House Developments LLP
|481
|577
|31.2%
|London City Shopping Centre Limited
|66
|-
|0.0%
|Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited
|44
|-
|0.0%
|2,067
|1,707
|92.5%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|139
|7.5%
|Total
|1,846
|100.0%
|G Share Pool
|Cost
|Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020
|% of portfolio by value
|£’000
|£’000
|VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments
|Atlantic Dogstar Limited
|3,500
|3,142
|44.4%
|Walworth House Pub Limited
|1,330
|1,177
|16.6%
|Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited
|980
|1,135
|16.0%
|Hermes Wood Pellets Limited
|1,000
|152
|2.2%
|Pearce and Saunders Limited
|136
|136
|1.9%
|Zora Energy Renewables Limited
|750
|20
|0.3%
|Ormsborough Limited
|500
|-
|0.0%
|Quadrate Catering Limited
|1,450
|-
|0.0%
|Non-qualifying investments
|Baron House Developments LLP
|1,093
|1,312
|18.6%
|Quadrate Spa Limited
|1,450
|-
|0.0%
|London City Shopping Centre Limited
|110
|-
|0.0%
|12,299
|7,074
|100.0%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|1
|0.0%
|Total
|7,075
|100.0%
|K Share Pool
|Cost
|Valuation
at
31 Dec 2020
|% of portfolio by value
|£’000
|£’000
|VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments
|Apprise Pubs Limited
|1,300
|853
|17.5%
|Walworth House Pub Limited
|500
|442
|9.1%
|Pilgrim Trading Limited
|432
|350
|7.2%
|Exclusive Events Venues Limited
|500
|308
|6.3%
|SF Renewables (Solar) Limited
|337
|267
|5.5%
|Rockhopper Renewables Limited
|591
|222
|4.6%
|Garthcliff Shipping Limited
|1,300
|163
|3.3%
|Zora Energy Renewables Limited
|350
|9
|0.2%
|Ormsborough Limited
|1,400
|-
|0.0%
|Yamuna Renewables Limited
|1,300
|-
|0.0%
|Jito Trading Limited
|1,500
|-
|0.0%
|Ironhide Generation Limited
|736
|-
|0.0%
|Indigo Generation Limited
|736
|-
|0.0%
|Non-qualifying investments
|Fenkle Street LLP
|287
|303
|6.2%
|London City Shopping Centre Limited
|15
|-
|0.0%
|11,284
|2,917
|59.9%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|1,952
|40.1%
|Total
|4,869
|100.0%
