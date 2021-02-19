Downing TWO VCT plc

LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55

Net Asset Values

19 February 2021

Downing TWO VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

‘F’ Share Pool

31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘F’ Share 18.0 Cumulative distributions per ‘F’ Share 72.0 Total return per ‘F’ Share* 90.0



‘G’ Share Pool

31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘G’ Share 35.3 Cumulative distributions per ‘G’ Share 53.5 Total return per ‘G’ Share* 88.8

‘K’ Share Pool

31 Dec

2020

pence Net asset value per ‘K’ Share 31.1 Cumulative distributions per ‘K’ Share 10.0 Total return per ‘K’ Share* 41.1



* NAV plus cumulative dividends paid to date



As at 31 December 2020, the unaudited investment portfolio of the separate share classes within the Company are as follows:

F Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 490 568 30.8% Fresh Green Power Limited 189 278 15.1% Atlantic Dogstar Limited 200 180 9.8% Green Energy Production UK Limited 100 63 3.4% Pearce and Saunders Limited 497 41 2.2% Non-qualifying investments Baron House Developments LLP 481 577 31.2% London City Shopping Centre Limited 66 - 0.0% Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 44 - 0.0% 2,067 1,707 92.5% Cash at bank and in hand 139 7.5% Total 1,846 100.0%





G Share Pool Cost Valuation

at

31 Dec 2020 % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 VCT qualifying and partially qualifying investments Atlantic Dogstar Limited 3,500 3,142 44.4% Walworth House Pub Limited 1,330 1,177 16.6% Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 980 1,135 16.0% Hermes Wood Pellets Limited 1,000 152 2.2% Pearce and Saunders Limited 136 136 1.9% Zora Energy Renewables Limited 750 20 0.3% Ormsborough Limited 500 - 0.0% Quadrate Catering Limited 1,450 - 0.0% Non-qualifying investments Baron House Developments LLP 1,093 1,312 18.6% Quadrate Spa Limited 1,450 - 0.0% London City Shopping Centre Limited 110 - 0.0% 12,299 7,074 100.0% Cash at bank and in hand 1 0.0% Total 7,075 100.0%



