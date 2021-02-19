EDISON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap , a leading healthcare advisory and management consulting firm with experience in Infor and Workday, received the best rating for its ERP implementation leadership in the latest KLAS ERP Implementation 2021 Report. Avaap is the only ERP consulting partner ranked in all three categories within the report (ERP implementation leadership, business transformation, and ERP staffing engagements) and the only consulting partner with Infor and Workday experience in each evaluation category.



KLAS , a national healthcare IT data and insights company, evaluated healthcare implementation partners through a series of health provider client interviews to determine which firms have the required knowledge about new cloud technology and ability to guide health systems through the technical, training, and change management aspects of an implementation. The report evaluated ERP services based on complexity of engagement and executive involvement, strength of partnership, and quality of consultants. Avaap clients report strong software and cloud technology knowledge, implementation expertise, and best practices when engaging with Avaap.

“With the onset of cloud solutions in the ERP market, KLAS has seen increased purchase energy, and healthcare organizations are hungry for implementation partners who will help them to achieve outcomes.” said Kaleb Harris, Research Director at KLAS, “Health systems are trying to drive results like deeper end-user adoption and a positive ROI. Healthcare organizations want partners with a broad range of expertise.”

Avaap built its business as a healthcare-focused organization founded on the mission to deliver outcomes-based results for ERP implementation and technology services. Avaap’s 2019 acquisition of Navigator Management Partners added advisory services, including BI and change management capabilities powered by Prosci® research, data, and concepts to help organization align strategy to ERP implementation for successful transformation.

“Health systems are going through a once in twenty years modernization of their ERP systems,” said Avaap Founder and CEO Dhiraj Shah. “Unlike prior ERP upgrades that were purely technical in nature, the cloud ERP migration provides an opportunity to transform business processes, improve the employee experience, and better integrate the ERP systems with clinical applications. Cloud ERP requires a new approach to software evaluation and an implementation strategy that includes proactive change management. It is gratifying to be recognized in the KLAS report and see the validation of our ERP leadership via our customer experiences.”

For more information in the KLAS report, visit https://klasresearch.com/reports.

