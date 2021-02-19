Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering a helping hand to support residents and businesses in Texas that have been impacted by the recent winter storms and power outages. Compass Self Storage is offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit at any of their Texas locations.

The Compass Self Storage (www.compassselfstorage.com) locations in Texas include:

4330 S. State Hwy. 360 Grand Prairie , TX – (214) 235-0623

, TX – (214) 235-0623 1150 S. US Highway 67 Cedar Hill, TX – (972) 293-5880

TX – (972) 293-5880 159 Riding Club Way Fate, TX – (214) 771-0765

TX – (214) 771-0765 4209 Alliance Gateway Ft. Worth, TX – (817) 491-4200

TX – (817) 491-4200 9696 Virginia Parkway McKinney , TX – (972) 346-3900

, TX – (972) 346-3900 8500 South Hulen Street Ft. Worth, TX – (817) 292-3900

“As Texas residents have experienced this historic winter storm, they are dealing with a lot of difficulties, including possible damage to their homes and businesses. We want to help soften the impact by offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit at one of our locations in Texas. We will be ready to assist however possible,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

###

Katie Fete Compass Self Storage 216-469-9747 kfete@amsdellcompanies.com