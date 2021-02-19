TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce the voting results of Tintina’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) virtually held on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).



Meeting

The total number of common shares of Tintina (“Tintina Shares”) represented by shareholders present by proxy at the Tintina Meeting was 27,885,307 Tintina Shares, representing 60.75% of the issued and outstanding Tintina Shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Tintina’s management information circular, dated December 21, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

For further information, please contact Eugenio Ferrari, CEO & Director, eferrari@tintinamines.com

About Tintina

Tintina is a Canadian-based company with over twenty years of experience in the junior mining industry. Tintina currently owns two main properties, both of which are located in Yukon. The common shares of Tintina are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

Tintina Contact:

Tintina Mines Limited

Mr. Jing Peng

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1P1

Phone: (416) 848-9888

Email: jpeng@marrellisupport.ca

