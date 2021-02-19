Dallas, TX, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces it will offer an additional $10,000 for Texas winter storm relief, making a total earmark of $35,000 available through its national non-profit, Associa Cares.



Associa Cares recently announced it would be earmarking $25,000 to assist homeowners in Texas and neighboring states impacted by the recent historic low temperatures and bitter storms. After almost a week of unseasonably cold weather, including snow and ice, more than 14 million people in 160 Texas counties are still experiencing water service disruptions, and many are facing heat and power outages. To help those in need throughout the state, Associa Cares has added an extra $10,000 to their earmark.



“The scope of the disaster in Texas is overwhelming and the request for assistance we’ve received is beyond what we have ever experienced,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We’ve allocated an additional $10,000 to do our part in helping as many impacted individuals as possible.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com