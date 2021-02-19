MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop, a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, now operates 143 retail showrooms in the United States.



Located at 491 Rte. 46 W, the approximately 10,000-square-foot retail showroom offers homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with over 6,000 natural stone and made-made tile products, setting and maintenance materials, accessories, and tools. In-store design experts will be available to guide customers through the entire project process from inspiration to installation and take the guesswork out of designing. With one of the largest selection of tile in America, starting at $1.49/sq. ft., there is a product for every project from do-it-yourself backsplashes to major remodels.

“We are proud to be opening the new showroom in Wayne, our 6th location in the New Jersey market,” said Crista Boston, regional manager at The Tile Shop. “When homeowners and trade professionals decide to stop by, they can look forward to high quality offerings, expert advice, and all the attention to detail they’ll need for their home or their clients’ homes.”

The Tile Shop: Bringing Visions to Life

The Tile Shop in Wayne features all of the products, services and expertise necessary to envision and complete a distinctive home tile project. Highlights of the offerings available include:

High-quality tiles in an extensive variety of styles, color palettes, designs, shapes, patterns and materials, including exclusive designer collections from Laura Ashley, Annie Selke and Diesel

Expert store associate guidance in selecting, designing and ordering tile and accessories tailored to the customer’s specific design style

Premium installation products preferred by professionals, including Superior, Wedi and Ardex

Accessories and finishing pieces to further enhance tile or stone selections, all to create a custom look for every space

A broad selection of full room displays providing design inspiration



Also, The Tile Shop offers an exclusive Pro Network to trade professionals, enabling them to deliver the highest quality job to their clients. Benefits include a customer referral program, tiered discounts, in-house credit, jobsite delivery and more.

The Tile Shop in Wayne is located at 491 Rte. 46 W; call (973)-774-2277

For more information or to get started on a dream design, please visit www.tileshop.com; stop by a retail showroom; or call customer service at 888-398-6595.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with full-room tiled displays inspiring customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more online at www.tileshop.com.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter, and visit The Tile Shop’s blog at blog.tileshop.com.

Media Contact: mark.davis@tileshop.com