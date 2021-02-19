ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta LLC, a leading government contracting firm focused on healthcare quality improvement and information technology, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at http://www.Livanta.com.



Designed with user experience in mind, the new site features a fresh look and feel, improved navigation, enhanced search functionality, increased accessibility for all visitors, and a mobile-friendly design for easy access to information from any device.

The website offers rich content focused on the solutions Livanta brings to the healthcare marketplace to improve the quality of care, protect program integrity, implement healthcare performance measures, provide patient and family advocacy services, and engage stakeholders. These solutions employ state-of-the-art technology to empower the healthcare community to achieve better outcomes at a lower cost. Details have been added to describe Livanta’s services and technology platforms. In addition, website visitors will be able to easily locate key company information, including contract vehicles, and current and past performance.

“We are excited about the launch of our new website because it provides robust information and improved navigation - to allow visitors to have an informative and engaging experience,” said Chief Executive Officer Roger Hebden.

Hebden added, “Our website aligns with our company vision for growth and expansion. Most importantly, it demonstrates our commitment to excellence for our clients as we launch new initiatives with business partners in the government’s healthcare sectors.”

To view Livanta’s website, please visit: www.Livanta.com.

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held, government contracting firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

Contact

Leasa Novak

LNovak@Livanta.com