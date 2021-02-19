Los Angeles,CA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that the Company chose the development team at BOTS Inc to develop a next-generation cryptocurrency mining rig capable of mining several cryptocurrencies -including Dogecoin. Cryptocurrency mining refers to the process of digitally adding transaction records to the blockchain, which is a publicly distributed ledger holding the history of every transaction. Mining is a record-keeping process executed through immense computing power. Each crypto miner around the world contributes to a decentralized peer-to-peer network to ensure the payment network is fluid, trustworthy, and secure.

Recently, KNOS filed an application for provisional patent protection regarding a first-ever air purifier with a built-in Dogecoin mining rig. This rig which will be cooled by the AirDoge fans and will be controllable utilizing an app that allows access through a computer or smartphone to program which coin to mine as well as moving coins out to an exchange or any wallet. KNOS became the first publicly traded Company to accept Dogecoin as payment for its products, joining the select group of businesses, including car dealerships and other businesses worldwide, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Dogecoin started as a fun meme cryptocurrency but now has a market capitalization of $7 billion and a huge global following.

"Kronos is at a pivotal moment in the Company's long history which started implementing strategic initiatives to focus on developing a portfolio of high-quality, innovative solutions for clean and safe air as well as building and developing products that gained visibility in the market and investment community. As we continue to build a foundation of value creation for the Company and our shareholders, we believe engaging BOTS Inc as a partner will play a key role in developing the full potential of Kronos and raising the overall awareness of the Company," commented Michael Rubinov, President of Kronos.

BOTS, Inc. is a minority shareholder in KNOS as well as KNOS's largest creditor through a subsidiary that BOTS acquired from First Bitcoin Capital (OTC:BITCF).

About BOTS, Inc.





Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC: BTZI) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity, and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Their management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

