Let’ em FLY = Urban Air’s award-winning, customized birthday and party packages which include an event planner, pizza, party favors and endless adventure activities are separately priced and do not include the full private park rental. That being said, we at Urban Air Cincinnati are amenable to all requests, call us (513) 322-3130 and let’s talk about your future birthday party adventure.

Cincinnati, Ohio (Oakley), Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Air Adventure Park Cincinnati is the ultimate indoor adventure park and premier destination for FUN! Located at 3321 Alamo Avenue, Cincinnati, Urban Air Cincinnati provides healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults, perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember. Urban Air Trampoline Park has been voted BEST Gym in America for Kids by Shape Magazine and was awarded Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award for the top amusement and themed entertainment. Urban Air presents a one-of-a-kind experience for thrill-seekers of all ages; bring your family, co-workers or your buds and together rent the entire park – have the whole place to yourself.

“Bring your entire entourage for a private park experience like no other,” said Tom Payne, Owner Urban Air Adventure Park Cincinnati, “the entire 35,000 square foot facility can be rented for two hours of extreme fun with just your group.”

Urban Air Cincinnati is now offering private, entire park rentals. This is the perfect way to experience the park as a secluded space. Bring your entire pod of people from groups of 10 to a max of 30 and enjoy the park in solitude. Rentals are available for a two hour block of time Monday through Saturday before the park opens for standard hours. Pricing is determined by group size and date scheduled, landing between $25 and $30 per person. The best pricing will be for times slots right before the park typically opens to the public: Monday – Friday from 2 PM - 4 PM, Saturday 9 AM – 11 AM and Sunday 10 AM to 12 PM. Renting the entire park for your ten to thirty people could cost you less per person than the cost of an Ultimate ticket! Call Urban Air Adventure Park directly at (513) 322-3130 and book your group reservation with as much lead time as possible to assure your selected date(s) are available.

Urban Air Cincinnati (Oakley) offers the biggest selection of the most innovative and exciting adventure activities. With over 35,000 square feet of activity space, this unique family-oriented adventure park includes trampolines, obstacle courses, rope challenges, battle beams and climbing walls. There are no age limits to participate in any of the activities at the park, however some attractions do have a 41” or 48” height requirements. Urban Air Cincinnati also offers these premium attractions:

The APEX Trampolines – literally wall to wall and floor to ceiling trampolines, this is your chance to bounce off the walls and go in any direction, up, down, left or right.

The Adventure Hub® - our own unique collection of the best indoor attractions we offer – Sky Rider coaster, ropes course and tubes indoor playground.

Warrior Obstacle Course - face off against your friends or family while you test your speed, balance and strength – become a true ninja conquering the rings, the bag slide and the trapeze bars.

Guests will have access to the entire adventure park during their customized group outing. The café will be closed during private events, but ICEES, Pepsi products and bottled water will be available. The park will be fully staffed and team members will be centered on treating you and your group like celebrities, starting with complimentary adventure socks for everyone. All groups will be required to sign a waiver form and asked to comply with all park rules and regulations.

SAFETY: Urban Air has taken numerous precautions to enhance cleanliness policies and procedures to protect the health and well-being of customers and staff. Enhancements include temperature checks for both guests and team members; thorough, hourly, cleanings with EPA-listed disinfectants, increased sanitizing stations throughout the park; limited capacity on all attractions; social distancing measures in effect in and around the park; mask requirements for all team members and for guests while not active on the attractions.

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK CINCINNATI, OHIO (Oakley) - www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com

Urban Air is the Nation’s #1 destination for family fun featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. With over 35,000 square feet of activity space, this unique family-oriented adventure park is more than just trampolines; it is packed with obstacle courses, rope challenges and climbing walls. Urban Air Adventure Park Cincinnati is the perfect venue for kids’ birthday parties, church events, corporate gatherings or a day out for some family fun. Hourly passes and Endless Play Memberships are available for unlimited park access. The centralized Cincinnati location, just off of US Route 71 in Oakley, is inviting to families across the entire tristate region in search of FUN!

Tom Payne Urban Air Adventure Park - Cincinnati, Ohio 513-321-4090 Tom@UrbanAirCincinnati.com