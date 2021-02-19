Panel discussion and live Q&A session scheduled for Monday, February 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Topics will include plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft, regulatory considerations, and SPACs and other paths to the public markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) company and developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, announced today that Co-founders Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock will participate in the IPO Edge Forum: Air Mobility – Investing in the Flight of the Future. The approximately 60-minute event will be held Monday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. To register for the forum, please click here .

The live webcast, hosted in partnership with Nasdaq and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will include a panel discussion followed by a live Q&A session.

The panel will cover the following topics:

Plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft

Regulatory considerations

SPACs and other paths to the public markets



Panelists include:

Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein Co-Founders / Co-CEOs, Archer Aviation

Mark Moore, Co-founder of Uber Elevate and former Engineering Director of Aviation, Uber Technologies, Inc.

Mike Leskinen, VP of Corp. Development & IR, United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

Jack Cassel, Vice President, New Listings and Head of Private Capital Markets, Nasdaq, Inc.

Marion C. Blakey, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce North America Inc. (RRNA), former Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and current member of the Board of Directors of Alaska Airlines.

