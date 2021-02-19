WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
AH COMPANY INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION, INC., RECALLS PORK PRODUCTS IMPORTED WITHOUT THE BENEFIT OF INSPECTION
| WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 – AH Company International Distribution Inc., a Garden Grove, Calif. firm, is recalling approximately 30,081 pounds of pork pâté products that were imported from an ineligible establishment and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection.
The following heat-treated shelf stable pork pâté items are subject to recall:
The products subject to recall bear the French establishment number “FR 56-246-008 CE”, an ineligible establishment. These items were shipped to distributor locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Quynh Nguyen, AH Company International Distribution Inc., Secretary, at (779) 772-2354 or nguyenky_ngocquynh@yahoo.com.vn
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
|
