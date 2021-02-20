New York City, New York, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Be a go-getter, be an achiever when you don stacked jeans and clothing from AKINGS – New York, the leaders who infuse high standards of excellence in the clothing and accessories that they craft!

AKINGS New York is a name that spells creativity and longevity. Their website lists out their innovative products under the shop tab which is further subdivided into collection, apparel, and accessories.

The exciting collection section gives details on Concrete Jungle 2.0, Core picks gift guide and finished in New York Collection. Under the apparel section you have denim, tops, bottoms, outwear. The accessories section introduces the customer to face masks, bags and wallets, jewelry, hats, and much more.

The team at AKINGS is committed to providing excellence in all that they do; it is no wonder then that all their products are crafted with the finest of materials that are created for longevity and made to last.

Their highly popular stacked jeans or extendo collection have become a way of life and not just a fashion trend for its wearers. They also offer an informative guide on how to achieve the perfect stacked denim look.

You can also shop for the super trendy women’s stacked jeans look. Big brands have now started including women in their list of clients. Women can now accentuate their level of sophistication with the stacked jeans and stilettoes and crop tops to complement it.

AKINGS- New York has risen to the occasion and done its bit for combatting the COVID crisis by working even during the trying times. It has increased its production of face masks. It has provided First Aid Face Masks and Hand Sanitizers at fair prices.

As part of its community initiative and social responsibility, it has catered to local communities in New York City and donated over 20K masks to non-profit organizations. Their efforts have been lauded, recognized, and covered by Forbes, GQ, and ABC NEWS.

AKINGS New York, through its clothing and accessories, has built a culture of trust and dependability poised to last forever!

