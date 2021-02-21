Dallas, TX , Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technology Entrepreneur and an American SEO Qamar Zaman’s new book is all set to instruct entrepreneurs, business owners, music artists, book authors, and Instagram influencers interested in learning how to build a Google Knowledge Panel by digital press releases. Go through this book review article to get an insight into the book by Qamar Zaman, a leading search engine optimization consultant from Dallas.





Google Knowledge Panel Guide Using Press Releases (step by Step)

About Author Qamar Zaman



When we talk about the leading SEO’s, the name that pops up in everyone’s mind is Qamar Zaman. He is among one of the best rated SEO professionals and digital PR consultants from Dallas. Recently in time for holidays, Qamar Zaman has launched a book to teach aspiring music artists or authors to establish a brand profile on Google. Isn’t it helpful for all the youth who are desperately trying to boost their brands on Google? It is. Hence, if you are one of those aspiring artists looking for proper guidance to establish a name in the music industry, this book will help you with every detail to boost your brand name worldwide.

For substantial reasons, online visibility is very crucial while building your reputation. In the book, Qamar Zaman has stated a step-by-step guideline to instruct aspiring artists to create a Google Knowledge Panel. It features a guide that leverages press releases and a search feature that distinguishes and highlights the trusted brands and personalities when someone searches for them on Google. The book is essential for all the new artists and brands to establish a verified brand profile on Google, as it is the world’s largest search engine.

Digital PR has witnessed drastic changes over the years. The music and film industry has seen entrepreneurs who have become influencers after bypassing all the old distribution channels. Tradition PR is no longer available like most print publications. The web-based approach of digital PR focuses mainly on building brand trust. And as you know, Google is the most preferred search engine. You can follow its best practices to achieve the designation that Google preserves for trusted brands. The book consists of all the details to help businesses of all sizes. Zaman uses Globenewswire for building Google Knowledge panels for his clients including Notified by Intrado for monitoring, publishing and measurement.



Background Story about the Ebook

Qamar Zaman has revealed how his Storytelling company KISS PR Brand Story PressWire, launched a digital PR service Brand Story by KISS PR. The service will help businesses of all sizes. Qamar Zaman further reveals about a 16- year old music creator Big Finny who needed help in getting his story out and building his brand. Together with Zaman’s press release distribution strategy and a sprinkling of digital dust, they help Big Finny gain better online visibility; It helped him reach a larger listing audience. Big Finny followed the complete plan to realize his objective. It resulted in securing pickups in media and enabling Big Finny to secure his Google Knowledge Panel.

Since then, Zaman started helping other upcoming artists get the publicity they needed. The book is straightforward in its approach and written clearly, what is possible and practical. The booklet will get you started towards the Google Knowledge Graph.



Media Contact - Agnez Zang

empressofdarkness@gmail.com

Source of original story





This news has been published for the above source. Agnes Zang [ID=16958]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachments