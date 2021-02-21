Dallas, Feb. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most important aspects of the legal profession is communication. Effective presentation often makes the difference between winning and losing a case, while developing an effective rapport and understanding with clients over time is important to the efficacy of legal strategy. During a year when screen time is at its peak, podcasting could be the next step in expanding your law firm.

Top 5 Reasons Why Lawyers Should Start a Podcast

1. Establishes a Human Touch. While written content holds significant power, the sound of a human voice adds another level of closeness and connection with the audience. While many people are intimidated by the idea of contacting a lawyer, showing your expressive, real side can help build a credible image and leave a lasting impression in people’s minds.



2. Expands Your Network. In addition to reaching new ears, podcasts can help you connect with highly influential people to speak on your show, a catalyst to growing your network. This serves to be an excellent opportunity for you to land upon conversations with great people while merely sitting in the office suites in Dallas.



3. Keeps You Connected. Though your client load will always ebb and flow, speaking to a wide audience about your specialization allows you to stay connected to and relevant within the field of law.



4. Saves Time for the Audience and the Creator. Unlike written and video content, which require full attention, podcasts can be consumed passively, because users can (and do) listen to podcasts in the car on the way to work, while cooking, cleaning, working out, and a number of other daily activities. For the creator, putting together a podcast episode tends to be significantly more time and resource efficient than creating video content.



5. Reaching an Active Audience. Studies by Edison Research and Triton Digital show that there are as many as 62 million Americans listening to podcasts every single week. A high user base like this allows you to reach a wide audience of potential clients.







Podcasting requires a small setup to start creating cost-effective content. Many coworking spaces provide elegant podcasting setups that lawyers can take complete advantage of while making new professional connections and increasing workplace productivity. In a prestigious location such as Dallas’ Campbell Center, collaborative spaces allow law firms to set up a strong image.

