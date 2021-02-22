Press release

Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance

On 19th of February 2021, Sdiptech AB (publ) announced the acquisition of Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd (Rolec), as well as the divestment of the Swedish elevator business and Tello Service Partner AB. In connection with this, Sdiptech raises the guidance to 19–20 percent in EBITA* margin for the full year 2021, from previously communicated approximately 17 percent.

Sdiptech sums up the three transactions below, and invites to a digital presentation on Monday, February 22 at 15.00 CET. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm, Business Area Manager for Water & Energy Fredrik Navjord and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the three activities and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Sdiptech acquires Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd (Rolec)

Rolec has over 30 years of design and manufacture of an extensive range of electric vehicle (EV) charging points and outdoor electrical charging equipment and systems. Rolec is Sdiptech's eighth UK business unit and will be included in the business area Water & Energy as of February 2021.

Sdiptech has entered into an agreement to divest the Swedish elevator business to TK Elevator Sweden AB

Sdiptech's Swedish elevator business, which has been part of Sdiptech's business area Property Technical Services, specialises in renovation, modernisation and service of elevators in Stockholm. The divestment is expected to be completed after the Swedish Competition Authority's approval in April 2021.

Sdiptech has divested Tello Service Partner AB (Tello) to Fasadgruppen Norden AB

Tello is a well-established installation and technical service business within roof renovation and roof safety in the Stockholm region. Tello has been part of Sdiptech's business area Property Technical Service.

Summary:

The information below is based on the financial year 2020



Acquisition of Rolec

Approx. SEK 265 million in sales

Approx. SEK 80 million in EBIT

Approx. 30% EBIT margin (expected EBIT margin going forward: approx. 28%)

Acquisition multiple approx. 9xEBIT

Divestment of the Swedish elevator business & Tello

Approx. SEK 360m in sales

Approx. SEK 27m in EBIT

Approx. 7.5% EBIT margin

Weighted sales multiple approx. 11xEBIT

New guidance

Approx. 19-20% (17%) EBITA* margin for the Group 2021

Webcast presentation :

The transmission can be viewed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/sdiptech-webcast/

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se , after the presentation.

