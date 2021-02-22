PRESSMEDDELANDE

Malmö 22 februari 2021

Valberedningen föreslår två nya styrelseledamöter i Hövding Sverige AB (publ)

Hövding Sverige AB (publ):s valberedning föreslår Petr Zhukov och Sandra Gadd att bli valda till nya ledamöter av styrelsen i Hövding Sverige AB (publ) vid nästa ordinarie bolagsstämma som äger rum den 6 maj 2021.

Petr Zhukov är ekonom med bakgrund inom investment banking för UBS och Credit Suisse i London och Moskva. Han är sedan 2011 medgrundare och vd för Hövdings näst största ägare Indigo Capital.

Sandra Gadd är civilekonom med bakgrund som auktoriserad revisor och konsult på Deloitte och är sedan 2019 CFO på e-handelsföretaget Boozt.

-Valberedningen är väldigt glada att kunna föreslå två nya styrelseledamöter som båda kommer att kunna bidra mycket till Hövdings utveckling. Petr Zhukov har bred erfarenhet av strategi- och företagsutveckling i olika bolag. Sandra Gadd förstärker styrelsens kompetens både inom finans och e-handel, säger valberedningens ordförande Joel Eklund.

Valberedningen föreslår omval av styrelseordförande Fredrik Arp samt ledamöterna Tony Grimaldi och Helen Richenzhagen.

Alexander Izosimov har avböjt omval på grund av ökad arbetsbelastning i nytt uppdrag. Maria Minskova, chefsjurist vid Indigo Capital, är inte föreslagen för omval då Petr Zhukov föreslås ta plats i styrelsen.

-Valberedningen vill tacka de avgående ledamöterna för deras viktiga insatser för Hövding, säger Joel Eklund.

Valberedningens övriga förslag till den ordinarie bolagsstämman kommer att offentliggöras i samband med kallelsen.

Hövding Sverige AB (publ):s valberedning består av Joel Eklund (ordförande), utsedd av Fosielund Holding AB, Petr Zhukov, utsedd av Safetech International Holding AB (Indigo Capital), Carl-Mikael Lindholm, utsedd av Carl-Olof och Jenz Hamrins stiftelse, samt Fredrik Arp, styrelseordförande i Hövding Sverige AB (publ).

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) är sedan 2015 noterat på Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB är Hövdings Certified Adviser.

Epost: ca@vhcorp.se Tel: 040 - 200 250



För ytterligare information kontakta Fredrik Carling på tel. 040 - 23 68 68

Högupplösta bilder kan laddas ner här: www.mynewsdesk.com/se/hovding





PRESS RELEASE

Malmö February 22 2021

The nomination committee proposes two new Board Members to Hövding Sverige AB (publ)

The nomination committee of Hövding Sverige AB (publ) proposes that Petr Zhukov and Sandra Gadd be elected as new Members of the Board of Hövding Sverige AB (publ) at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021.

Petr Zhukov has a background in investment banking working for UBS and Credit Suisse in London and Moscow. Since 2011 he is the co-founder and CEO of Indigo Capital, the second-largest owner of Hövding.

Sandra Gadd has a background as authorized public accountant and consultant at Deloitte. Since 2019 she holds the position of CFO for Malmö-based e-commerce company Boozt.

-The nomination committee is delighted to be able to propose two new Board Members that will contribute substantially to the development of Hövding. Petr Zhukov has extensive experience from strategic and commercial development across different companies. Sandra Gadd strengthens the board’s competence within finance as well as e-commerce, says nomination committee chair Joel Eklund.

The nomination committee proposes reelection of the Chairman of the Board Fredrik Arp, as well as Members of the Board Tony Grimaldi and Helen Richenzhagen.

Alexander Izosimov has declined reelection due to increased work load from another assignment. Maria Minskova, General Counsel at Indigo Capital, is not proposed for reelection as Petr Zhukov is proposed to the board.

-The nomination committee would like to thank the resigning Members of the Board for their valuable contributions to Hövding, says Joel Eklund.

The nomination committee’s proposals on other matters ahead of the Annual General Meeting will be made public in connection with the formal notice.

The nomination committee of Hövding Sverige AB (publ) consists of Joel Eklund (chair), nominated by Fosielund Holding AB, Petr Zhukov, nominated by Safetech International Holding AB (Indigo Capital), Carl-Mikael Lindholm, nominated by Carl-Olof och Jenz Hamrins stiftelse, and Fredrik Arp, Chairman of the Board of Hövding Sverige AB (publ).

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2015.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Hövding’s Certified Advisor.

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se tel: +46 40 200250



For further information, please contact Fredrik Carling on +46 40 23 68 68 High resolution images can be downloaded here: www.mynewsdesk.com/se/hovding

Bilaga