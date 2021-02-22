ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 46 - 22 FEBRUARY 2021
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
949,000
|
112.81
|
107,057,688
|15/2/2021
|13,500
|120.04
|1,620,540
|16/2/2021
|16,000
|121.92
|1,950,720
|17/2/2021
|16,000
|123.83
|1,981,280
|18/2/2021
|16,000
|124.51
|1,992,160
|19/2/2021
|16,000
|123.28
|1,972,480
|Accumulated
|1,026,500
|113.57
|116,574,868
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,026,500 at a total amount of DKK 116,574,868.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,385,967 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.32%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,314,033.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
