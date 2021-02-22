ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 46 - 22 FEBRUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



949,000



112.81



107,057,688 15/2/2021 13,500 120.04 1,620,540 16/2/2021 16,000 121.92 1,950,720 17/2/2021 16,000 123.83 1,981,280 18/2/2021 16,000 124.51 1,992,160 19/2/2021 16,000 123.28 1,972,480 Accumulated 1,026,500 113.57 116,574,868

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,026,500 at a total amount of DKK 116,574,868.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,385,967 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.32%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,314,033.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments