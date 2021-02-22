Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Enterprise WLAN Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Organization (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Hospitality, Education), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of enterprise WLAN will cross $35 billion by 2027. The extensive penetration of wireless devices and need to integrate these devices with wired network infrastructure are expected to contribute to the market growth.

The increasing demand to facilitate wireless network communication infrastructure across short distances is projected to support the market expansion. Enterprise WLAN solutions complement the existing wired infrastructure in an indoor environment to optimize performance. It also assures workforce flexibility and a remote work environment along with extensive scalability. The enterprise-wide demand for robust network connectivity and the need to integrate large volume wireless devices are boosting the demand for enterprise WLAN solutions, supporting the market demand.

The enterprise WLAN market for wireless LAN controller hardware segment is predicted to witness 20% growth rate till 2027. A wireless LAN controller is used to administrate the wireless network access points and connected wireless devices. It centralizes the management and configuration of enterprise access points. Wireless LAN controller helps in optimizing network performance through mitigated radio interference and automated fail-over capabilities. It also features integrated security functions and provides security & content filtering capabilities.

The demand for WLAN security software in the enterprise WLAN market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast timeline. This software system is specifically designed to secure enterprise networks from malicious network transmission and security breaches. The lack of a physical security layer in WLAN architecture raises data breach and network redundancy concerns. Thus, enterprises across industries leverage WLAN security software systems based on advanced technology protocols including WEP, WPA/WPA2, etc.

The demand for enterprise WLAN solutions & services across established large enterprises is growing consistently. Large enterprises are modernizing their business network infrastructure with the integration of numerous devices such as BYOD and IoT. The use of WLAN solutions helps companies to dynamically manage the network infrastructure in accordance with the requirements. As WLAN solutions leverage the radio frequency for data transmission, companies can eliminate the need for an additional wired network, subsequently limiting the capital expenditure. The cost and performance benefits are fostering the demand for enterprise WLAN networks across large enterprises.

The enterprise WLAN market for healthcare application segment is estimated to attain a CAGR of 20% through 2027. Increasing digitization and adoption of connected medical devices in the medical environment will support the demand for enterprise WLAN solutions. The deployment of WLAN network enables healthcare workforces including doctors, nurses, etc., to enhance medical service delivery. The major application requirements including point of care systems, voice communications, patient & equipment monitoring, and secure access are addressed through a widespread WLAN network.

North America enterprise WLAN market will account for 35% of revenue share by 2027. The widespread presence of prominent enterprises such as Aruba, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Juniper Networks followed by network technology innovations are supporting the market revenue. Additionally, the growing acceptance of BYOD trends across enterprises and need to integrate remote components with business operations are fueling the market value.

Major players operating in the enterprise WLAN market are Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company), Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., etc. Companies are focusing on the development of advanced WLAN solutions.

