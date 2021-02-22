New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (2020-2025): Focus on Product Type, Omics Type, Sample Type, Technique, Application, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027327/?utm_source=GNW



• Product Type – Consumables, Instruments, and Software

• Sample Type – Human Samples, Animal Samples, and Microbial Samples

• Omics Type – Single-Cell Transcriptomics, Single-Cell Genomics, Single-Cell Proteomics

• Application – Clinical Research, Translational Research, and Synthetic Biology

• Technique – Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing and Single-Cell Analysis

• End User – Academic and Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (sc-RNA)

• Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for the Screening and Diagnostics of Genetic Disorders

• Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies



Market Restraints



• High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Integration of Data

• Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations

• Requirement for the Development of Advanced Solutions Based on Single-Cell Technology

• Increased Use of Single-Cell Technology Solutions for the Development of Therapeutics Drugs and Comprehensive Treatment Plan

• Expansion into New Research Application such as Single-Cell Metabolomics



Key Companies Profiled



1CellBio, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mission Bio, Dolomite Bio, Fluxion Biosciences, Berkeley Lights, Inc., RareCyte, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Namocell, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global single-cell multi-omics market?

• What is the potential impact of biotechnological advancements in the diagnostic industry among end users such as researchers, pathologists, and laboratory technicians?

• What is the current market demand along with future expected demand for the global single-cell multi-omics market?

• What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the major players in order to sustain the competitive market?

• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025 based on the following segments:

o product type

o omics type

o technique

o sample type

o application

o end user

o region, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global single-cell multi-omics market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

• Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global single-cell multi-omics market?



Market Overview



Healthcare experts have found the single-cell multi-omics market to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 21.16% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The market is driven by the need for the development of an advanced solution based on single-cell technology for clinical research in various applications such as cancer, rare disease, cell biology, and synthetic biology, among others.



The market is favored by the development of single-cell technology-based solutions for visualization and analysis of cell heterogeneity, tumor microenvironment, and antibody development. The gradual increase in the prevalence of oncology and rare diseases globally has furthered the single-cell multi-omics market.



Furthermore, several contract research organizations are focusing on the development of single-cell technology-based services, which enable simultaneous analysis of genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, providing deeper insights on a disease progression.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, omics type, technique, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of high-resolution multiplex diagnostics providing information on cellular interaction and tissue heterogeneity to understand disease biology and pathology. Due to technologically advanced solutions and intense market penetration, 10x Genomics, Inc. has been a pioneer and a significant competitor in this market.



Other key players in the market are NanoString Technologies, Inc., RareCyte, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Sciences, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Namocell, Inc., 1Cell Bio, Inc., Mission Bio, Berkeley Lights, Takara Bio, Inc., Dolomite Bio, and Bio-Techne Corporation.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the single-cell multi-omics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



The market utilizes several technologies, such as barcoding, sequencing, mass cytometry, and microscopy, for the development of instruments and assays for single-cell analysis of tissue and cells to gain an understanding of cell heterogeneity and cellular mechanism. Each solution offered by the leading players is the combination of next-generation omics tools for application in several clinical areas, such as oncology, neurology, immunology, and pathology.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-Word

