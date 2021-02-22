Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets. Market Forecasts by Application with Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cell-Based Assays are a mainstay of drug development and scientific research, but growth is now accelerating as the race for a COVID-19 cure gains speed.
On top of this, new technology is allowing Cell-Based Assays to be used to measure any aspect of cell function. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.
This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Guides
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Cell Based Assays?
1.2 Clinical Trial Failures
1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Plays a Leading Role in Cell Based Assays
1.2.2 Infectious Disease Will Play a Larger Role
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmceutical Research Spending - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research
2. Cell Based Assays - Guide to Technology
2.1 Cell Cultures
2.1.1 Cell Lines
2.1.2 Primary Cells
2.1.3 Stem Cells
2.1.3.1 iPSC's - The Special Case
2.2 Cell Assays
2.3 Cell Viability Assays
2.3 Cell Proliferation Assays
2.4 Cytotoxicity Assays
2.5 Cell Senescence Assays
2.6 Apoptosis
2.7 Autophagy
2.8 Necrosis
2.9 Oxidative Stress
2.10 2D vs. 3D
2.11 Signalling Pathways, GPCR
2.12 Immune Regulation & Inhibition
2.13 Reporter Gene Technology
2.14 CBA Design & Development
2.15 Cell Based Assays - The Takeaway
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Contract Research Organization
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier
3.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company
3.1.7 Audit Body
3.1.8 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Candidate Growth
4.1.2 Immuno-oncology
4.1.3 Genomic Blizzard
4.1.4 Technology Convergence
4.1.5 The Insurance Effect
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 CBA Development Challenges
4.2.2 Instrument Integration
4.2.3 Protocols
4.3 Technology Development
4.3.1 3D Assays
4.3.2 Automation
4.3.3 Software
4.3.4 Primary Cells
4.3.5 Signalling and Reporter Genes
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Cell Based Assays Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
6. Profiles of Key Cell Based Assay Companies
7. Global Market Size
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.2 Global Market by User - Overview
7.3 Global Market by Product Class - Overview
8. Global Market by User Type
8.1 Pharma
8.2 Research
8.3 Industry/Cosmetic
9. Cell Based Assay by Product Class
9.1 Instrument
9.2 Reagent
9.3 Services
9.4 Software
10. Appendices
10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
10.3 Share of Pharma R&D by Country
