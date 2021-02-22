New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Focus on Product Type, Therapeutic Class, Pipeline, Regional and Country Data (15 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027326/?utm_source=GNW



• By Product Type: Yescarta, Provenge, Luxtura, Kymriah, Imlygic, Gintuit, MACI, Laviv, Gendicine, Oncorine, Neovasculgen, Strimvelis, Invossa, Zolgenesma, Tecartus, Liso-Cel, Zyntelego, Others

• By Therapeutic Class: Rare Diseases, Oncology, Hematology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Classes

• By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain,The Netherlands, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Incidences of Cancer and other Chronic Diseases

• Rising Number of Clinical Trials

• Increasing Funding and Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy Market

• Favorable Regulatory Environment and FDA Approvals for Cell and Gene Therapy Products



Market Challenges



• Lack of Reliable Vector Production for Cell and Gene Therapy

• Complex Manufacturing and Distribution Setup

• Tedious Process of Therapeutic Commercialization



Market Opportunities



• Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies

• Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions within the Cell and Gene Industry



Key Cell and Gene Therapy Companies Profiled



Amgen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings., Kite Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc., Pfizer, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Human Stem Cells Institute, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Pfizer, Inc., RENOVA THERAPEUTICS, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., and Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the different types of approved cell and gene therapies available in the respective market?

• What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• What are the various manufacturing considerations within the cell and gene therapy market?

• How have the strategic collaborations among the key players providing a push to product development within the global cell and gene therapy market?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the global cell and gene therapy market in different regions?

• What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapy products and associated platforms?

• How has COVID-19 impacted the cell and gene therapy market?

• How will the urgency of the pandemic influence the global cell and gene therapy market?

• What are the leading companies dominating the global cell and gene therapy market?

• What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the global cell and gene therapy market?

• Based on the product type, which therapy in the global cell and gene therapy market is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand in the forecast period?

• How is each segment of the global cell and gene therapy market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?



Market Overview



Cell and gene therapy are overlapping fields of biomedical research having similar therapeutic goals, which target DNA or RNA inside or outside the body.Both therapies aim at modifying genetic material for treatment of a disease.



Gene therapy uses genetic material, or DNA, to manipulate a patient’s cells for the treatment of an inherited or acquired disease.Cell therapy is the introduction of new cells into a patient’s body to grow, replace or repair damaged tissue to treat a disease.



The cell and gene therapies are categorized into several therapeutic class, such as rare diseases, oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neurology, and others.



The global cell and gene therapy market was valued at $2,599.7 million in 2020, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 33.82% and reach a value of $25,002.1 million in 2027.



The existing cell and gene therapy market is favored by multiple factors, which include increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials, increasing funding and investments in the cell and gene therapy market, and favorable regulatory environment and FDA Approvals for cell and gene therapy products.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (Yescarta, Provenge, Luxtura, Kymriah, Imlygic, Gintuit, MACI, Laviv, Gendicine, Oncorine, Neovasculgen, Strimvelis, Invossa, Zolgenesma, Tecartus, Liso-cel, Zyntelego, Others), therapeutic class type (Yescarta, Provenge, Luxtura, Kymriah, Imlygic, Gintuit, MACI, Laviv, Gendicine, Oncorine, Neovasculgen, Strimvelis, Invossa, Zolgenesma, Tecartus, Liso-cel, Zyntelego, Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World).This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders.



The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, and future opportunities, among other analyses, to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.



Competitive Landscape



The global cell and gene therapy market witnessed 14 mergers and acquisitions, 14 product launches and approvals, 13 joint ventures, and nine business expansions. 14 mergers and acquisitions, 14 product launches and approvals, 13 joint ventures, and nine business expansions.



Major players within the cell and gene therapy market are Amgen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings., Kite Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc., Pfizer, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Human Stem Cells Institute, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Pfizer, Inc., RENOVA THERAPEUTICS, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., and Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.



