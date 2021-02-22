Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Health Supplements - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Eye Health Supplements Market to Reach $108.4 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eye Health Supplements estimated at US$75.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Capsule, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $20.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Eye Health Supplements market in the U. S. is estimated at US$20.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Eye Health Supplements Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Alliance Pharma Plc
  • Amway Corporation
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • The Nature's Bounty Co.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
  • Vitabiotics Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Eye Health Supplements Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Eye Health Supplements Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Eye Health Supplements Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Capsule (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Capsule (Form) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
  • Capsule (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Tablet (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$:020 to 2027
  • Tablet (Form) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
  • Tablet (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
  • Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Cataract (Indication) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Cataract (Indication) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$:012 to 2019
  • Cataract (Indication) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Other Indications (Indication) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Other Indications (Indication) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
  • Other Indications (Indication) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Eye Health Supplements Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
  • Eye Health Supplements Market by Form: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
  • Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
  • Eye Health Supplements Market by Indication: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
  • Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

