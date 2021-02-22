Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Health Supplements - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Eye Health Supplements Market to Reach $108.4 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eye Health Supplements estimated at US$75.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.



Capsule, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $20.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Eye Health Supplements market in the U. S. is estimated at US$20.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Eye Health Supplements Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Alliance Pharma Plc

Amway Corporation

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Eye Health Supplements Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Eye Health Supplements Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Eye Health Supplements Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Capsule (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Capsule (Form) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Capsule (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Tablet (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$:020 to 2027

Tablet (Form) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Tablet (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cataract (Indication) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Cataract (Indication) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$:012 to 2019

Cataract (Indication) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Indications (Indication) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Other Indications (Indication) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Other Indications (Indication) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Eye Health Supplements Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027

Eye Health Supplements Market by Form: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019

Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027

Eye Health Supplements Market by Indication: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019

Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

