Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:

US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market Opportunity: > US$ 5 Billion

US Accounts For More Than 40% of Global Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market

US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Clinical Trials: 200 Drugs in Pipeline

US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Availability: 9 Branded & Several Generics

Clinical Insight on 200 Alzheimer's Disease Drug in Pipeline

Marketed Branded/Generis/ Drugs Dosage, Patent, Price Insight

420 Page Comprehensive Insight on Clinical & Commercial Market Landscape

The US Alzheimer's disease drug market is symbiotically and synergistically moving towards introducing innovative technologies and devices for building several different novel operating models for the disease market future. It can be witnessed for the US Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market that the initial growth trend for the market, when compared with the current growth trend, is completely different. The market has been transformed by the protocols that were followed for the development of the drugs and therapies as well as different regulatory processes that made the entire procedure of drug approval difficult. In addition to it, the market is highly supported by other important parameters such as the introduction of a number of therapies for the patient population, increase in geriatric population in the country and technologically driven clinical research studies.



The market is now affiliated with an increase in the number of launches, which is estimated to shift the market towards approximately 50% growth in the next few years. Alzheimer's drugs in the country also represent more than 50% of the medicines available for dementia conditions, thus making the entire market of Alzheimer's disease the largest contributor of the dementia market. In addition to it, the market is supported by high drug research designations and breakthrough discoveries that will make the market appreciate more when compared to other dementia markets in the country.



As per "US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report findings, it is estimated that the US Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market will be over-shadowing the growing trends and opportunities that can be observed for other emerging markets of the world. The availability of hundreds of blockbuster drugs for the patient population and robust clinical pipeline in the US research firms and bio-pharmaceutical companies are estimated to boost the overall market growth. The current Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is now looking forward to undergoing important and novel functional collaborations and partnerships that will ultimately lead to outsourcing of hundreds of novel drugs, diagnostic tools and therapies for US patient population as well as for global patients. The future share of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is estimated to increase at a very high rate, which will eventually strengthen the entire dominance level of US at a global level. Hundreds of novel investments for the development of the market is also holding promise to advance the entire market scenario and market trends that will support high-quality drugs for future patients.

Key Topics Covered:





1. US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market Overview



2. US - Approved Alzheimer's Disease Drugs by Class

2.1 Cholinesterase Inhibitors

2.2 NMDA Receptor Agonist



3. US - New Emerging Therapies in Alzheimer's Disease

3.1 Monoclonal Antibody

3.2 Novel NMDA Receptor Agonists

3.3 Small Molecules Drug

3.4 Oral Semaglutide



4. US - Alzheimer's Disease Generic & Biosimilar Drug Market Landscape



5. Anti-Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Classification



6. Acetylcholinesterases Inhibitor: US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

6.1 Razadyne

6.2 Razadyne ER

6.3 Aricept

6.4 Aricept ODT

6.5 Reminyl

6.6 Exelon

6.7 Namzaric



7. N-methyl-D-aspartate Inhibitors: US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

7.1 Namenda

7.2 Namenda XR



8. Approved Generic Drugs for Alzheimer's: US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Insight

8.1 Galantamine

8.2 Donepzil

8.3 Rivastigmine

8.4 Memantine

8.5 Ergoloid Mesylates



9. US - Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Clinical Trials Overview



10. US - Alzheimer's Disease Drug Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

10.1 Unknown

10.2 Research

10.3 Preclinical

10.4 Clinical

10.5 Phase-I

10.6 Phase-I/II

10.7 Phase-II

10.8 Phase-II/III

10.9 Phase-III

10.10 Preregistration

10.11 Registered



11. US - Marketed Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Clinical Insight

11.1 Razadyne

11.2 Namenda

11.3 Exelon Patch

11.4 Amyvid

11.5 Namzaric

11.6 Aricept

11.7 NeuraCeq

11.8 Vizamyl

11.9 Cognex



12. US Alzheimer's Disease Drug Market Dynamics

12.1 US Alzheimer's Market Favourable Parameters

12.2 US Alzheimer's Drug Market Challenges



13. US Alzheimer Drug Market Future Prospects



14. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Alvogen

Dr. Reddy Laboratories

Eisai Co Ltd

Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd

Jassen Pharmaceuticals

Lupin

Mylan

Novartis AG

Sun Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vd8uf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900