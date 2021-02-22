Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cell Line Development Serum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; By Application; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America cell line development serum market is expected to reach US$ 502.91 million in 2027 from US$ 307.29 million in 2019. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020-2027.



Increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer across the world, and increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the key factors driving the growth of the North America cell line development serum market. However, risks associated with cell line contamination are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.



The cell line can be defined as cell culture, selected for uniformity from a cell population derived from a usually homogeneous tissue source in a growing medium under controlled conditions. The serum serves as a carrier for enzymes, micronutrients, lipids, and trace elements into the cell and regulates cell membrane permeability. Tissue Engineering has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine, which focuses on developing clinical therapies for the maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological function, using cell engineering. Regenerative therapies using cell lines and culture can help the researchers in early-intervention treatment for degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Thus, a surge in the use of regenerative medicines propels the cell line development serum market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted all drug development phases and forced various pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to put their clinical studies on hold. Moreover, the continuing COVID-19 crisis is likely to restrain the cell line manufacturers to meet the future demand for cell and gene therapies.



Based on type, the North America cell line development serum market is segmented into fetal bovine serum, porcine serum, adult bovine serum, horse serum, and other animal serum. The fetal bovine serum segment held a significant share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the North America cell line development serum market is segmented into tissue engineering and regenerative medicines, academic research, drug discovery, toxicity testing, and bioproduction. In 2019, the bioproduction segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Cell Line Development Serum - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines

5.1.2 Rising R&D Investments and Collaborations Among Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Risk of Contamination, Misidentification, and Random Alternations in Cell Lines

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Vaccine Production

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Drug Development and Adoption of Novel Technologies for Cell Line Development

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Cell Line Development Serum Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Cell Line Development Serum Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis



7. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Cell Line Development Serum Market, by Type, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Fetal Bovine Serum

7.4 Adult Bovine Serum

7.5 Porcine Serum

7.6 Horse Serum

7.7 Other Animal Serum



8. Cell Line Development Serum Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Cell Line Development Serum Market Share by Application 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Drug Discovery

8.4 Bioproduction

8.5 Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicines

8.6 Toxicity Testing

8.7 Academic Research



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Cell Line Development Serum Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA)

Cytiva (Danaher)

Corning Incorporated

European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC)

WuXi AppTec

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

