In many cases, the pandemic has served to accentuate such factors. This report identifies the key trends that will impact the wealth management industry in 2021.



This report informs wealth managers and their strategy teams of the key developments emerging across the industry and how best to respond to these changes. It examines key areas such as regulation, HNW asset allocation strategies, customer targeting, and cybersecurity, with analysis supported by findings from our propriety surveys of wealth managers and investors.



Scope

- Only weakly impacted by the crisis, mass affluent wealth will attract more competition for key private wealth brands.

- Investor loyalty and retention is down, with many wealth managers concerned about churn.

- There has been a major buildup of cash and near-cash assets under management (AUM) in HNW portfolios.

- Industry consolidation will occur at all levels of the industry as gaining economies of scale becomes more important in a sluggish recovery market.

- The big boost to non-resident assets will be driven by investors from markets hard hit by the pandemic, such as the US, Brazil, and the UK.



