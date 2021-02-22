Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Product, Raw Material, Therapeutic Application, End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global empty capsules market size was valued to USD 2.20 billion in 2019, and is predicted to garner USD 4.90 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.50% from 2020-2030



Capsules are encapsulated medicines with administered dosage embedded into relatively stable shells, that can be consumed orally or as suppositories. Empty capsules are of two types, gelatin-based and non-gelatin-based. The drug to be embedded into the capsule shell matrix may be in powdered form, liquid form, granule form or in solubilized, suspended or chemically bound form. Intake of these capsules can be prescribed or non-prescribed medications.



The drugs used by an individual in a lifetime increases almost linearly with age. In addition, these capsules are been highly preferred by people due to the ease of consumption and their availability at medical stores.



The global empty capsules market is booming, due to factors such as increasing popularity of capsules over other drug delivery modes, soaring demand of these capsules in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, as well as growing investments by key manufacturers in the untapped market of emerging economies.



Furthermore, a growing geriatric population world-wide, increasing consumption of capsules with age, and a number of benefits offered by these capsules such as quicker absorption rates, fast disintegrating nature as well as tasteless and odorless coatings; are expected to propel the growth of the global empty capsules market, throughout the forecast period.



However, increasing gelatin prices, lower availability of raw materials, ethical concerns regarding consumption of animal-derived inactive materials, and stringent regulatory standards in the pharmaceutical industry, limits the growth of empty capsules market.



Moreover, increasing R&D activities and clinical trials, as well as higher inclination towards health & fitness-oriented lifestyles, are paving the way for several lucrative opportunities in the global empty capsules market, in coming future.



The report includes comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as CapsCanada Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Medi-Caps Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co., Ltd, ACG Worldwide, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Roxlor LLC, Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., and others.



An upsurge in R&D activities and advancement in product technologies along with new product launches by the key players, is leading the healthcare infrastructure to new heights, thereby creating lucrative opportunities in the global empty capsules market.



