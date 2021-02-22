New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Security Posture Management Market by Component, Cloud Model, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026666/?utm_source=GNW

Consulting, deployment, maintenance, and managed services (as-a-service) are considered in the CSPM services segment.Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the solution, and helping customers integrate these with other Information Technology (IT) solutions.



With the increasing adoption of CSPM solutions across organizations, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.



APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand with developed security infrastructure.Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region.



APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base.SMEs are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions to manage their enterprise data.



Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 57%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C-level – 40%, Manager and Others – 60%

• By Region: APAC – 45%, Europe – 35%, North America – 20%



Major vendors offering CSPM include IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), CheckPoint Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (Israel), McAfee Corporation (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), FireEye (US), Zscaler (US), Cisco Systems (US), Optiv Security (US), Sophos Group Plc. (UK), Atos (France), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (US), CipherCloud (US), Aqua Security (US), Aujas Cybersecurity (US), Armor Defense Inc (US), BitGlass (US), Hillstone Networks (China), Netskope (US), DivvyCloud Corporation (US), Fugue, Inc (US), Orca Security (Israel), Accurics (US), AppOmni (US), CloudPassage (US), OpsCompass, LLC (US), Adaptive Shield (Israel), and Blazeclan Technologies (India). The CSPM market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



