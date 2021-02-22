Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Students and Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is expected to grow from $9.84 billion in 2020 to $10.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the students and workers non-residential accommodation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider students and workers non-residential accommodation market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The students and workers non-residential accommodation market section of the report gives context. It compares the students and workers non-residential accommodation market with other segments of the non-residential accommodation services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, students and workers non-residential accommodation indicators comparison.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market.



Restaurants are using menu engineering and restaurant reporting strategies to improve customers' experience and improve profits. Separate menus for appetizers, entrees/main dishes, desserts, and beverages are giving servers an additional touch point to ask customers to add something to their order. Also, restaurant operators are analyzing customer preferences through data-driven approaches that enable restaurants to offer relevant choices to the customers at each point in the meal.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the restaurants and mobile food services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed restrictions on domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the restaurants and mobile food services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Globalization is expected to pave the way for more joint ventures, foreign investments, global expansion and multi-national companies setting up facilities in high growth regions, thereby allowing restaurant operators to offer their cuisines to customers around the world. Globalization is also making it easier for restaurants to procure exotic ingredients and hence provide more sophisticated and wider variety of dishes to its customers, thereby giving restaurants an opportunity to compete globally. Furthermore, globalization has increased the number of potential vendors for restaurants, lowering the bargaining power of suppliers and thus helping the bottom line. For example, McDonald's produces in many countries and has franchises around the world. It invests and supports initiatives to adapt its products and services to different locales to ensure its global brand. This rise in globalization is likely to boost investments and consequentially drive the market going forward.



