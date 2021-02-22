New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cooler Box Market by Type, Raw Material, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026665/?utm_source=GNW





Reusable is the largest segment of the global cooler box market, by type.



The reusable cooler box segment accounted for the larger share of the cooler box market in 2019.Reusable cooler boxes available in the consumer market are becoming more robust in terms of their exterior, with hard shells being deployed in comparison to the cardboard and foam of disposable cooler boxes.



These cooler boxes are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry, wherein maintaining the temperature of products for a longer time is a critical factor.



PU Foam is the largest segment of the cooler box market, by material.



PU foam segment accounted for the larger share of the cooler box market in 2019.PU foam has the lowest thermal conductivity among insulation materials, which enables space saving by using lower insulation thickness while achieving the same insulation efficiency as with other materials.



This is especially important in space-limited cold chain logistics.



North America is projected to lead the cooler box market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the global cooler box market during the forecast period.Growing demand of cooler boxes for use in pharmaceutical cold chain and for camping/ family vacations is driving the North American regional market.



The cooler box market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest from 2020 to 2025. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—45%, Tier 2—22%, and Tier 3—33%

• By Designation: C Level—50%, D Level—10%, and Others—40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific—17%, North America—17%, Europe—33%, Middle East & Africa—25% & South America—8%,



Major companies in the cooler box market include Sonoco ThermoSafe (US), B Medical Systems (Luxembourg), Blowkings (India), ISONOVA (Italy), Eurobox Logistics (Romania), Softbox Systems Ltd. (UK), va-Q-tec AG (Germany), Coldchain Technologies, Inc. (US), Sofrigam Group (France) and FEURER GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report defines, segments, and projects the cooler box market based on type, material, end-use, and region.It strategically profiles key market players and comprehensively analyzes the ranking of leading players in the market.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, investments, and new product launches in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the cooler box market and its subsegments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape, gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses, and enable them to make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026665/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001