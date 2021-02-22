Company Announcement no. 04/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 8,700 814.75 7,088,287 February 15, 2021 2,600 809.77 2,105,402 February 16, 2021 2,800 820.70 2,297,960 February 17, 2021 3,000 806.60 2,419,800 February 18, 2021 2,800 793.87 2,222,836 February 19, 2021 3,000 784.96 2,354,880 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 22,900 807.39 18,489,165

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 724.587 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 17.5m (approx. DKK 130.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

