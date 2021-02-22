New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Industrial IOT Market by Component, Organization Size, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026664/?utm_source=GNW





Based on component, the hardware segment is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IOT market during the forecast period

The hardware segment of the 5G industrial IoT includes 5G modules, gateways, sensors, and chips.With the growing demand for 5G industrial IoT, the 5G IoT module acts as one of the major components in the hardware segment of the 5G industrial IoT market.



The leading IoT module providers are also exploring how they can position specific products in the market.Both components and module providers are investing in R&D while simultaneously considering the chipsets for specialized applications in the manufacturing operations.



In addition to developing 5G modules, suppliers are pursuing several other innovations, such as modifications that decrease device size and strategies for the integration with other modules.



Based on services, managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the managed services segment is expected to be driven by the increased monitoring and security requirements, improved regulatory compliances, enhanced productivity, and improved data integrity while meeting strict Service-Level Agreements (SLAs).Manufacturing companies deploy 5G industrial IoT solutions to manage four elements: products, processes, people, and infrastructure.



In manufacturing industries, advanced sensors, control systems, and software applications work together to obtain and share real-time information as finished goods make their way down the production line. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) connect people across all business functions and regions and provide them with relevant information related to intelligent design, operations, and maintenance as well as offer higher quality of services and safety.



Based on organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IOT market during the forecast period

Large enterprises are witnessing an increased need to deploy 5G industrial IoT solutions and services to efficiently manage their large number of assets spread across geographies.The adoption of 5G industrial IoT solutions and services in large enterprises is much high as compared to SMEs.



The high adoption is due to the affordability and high economies of scale of large enterprises that enable organizations to leverage 5G industrial solutions and services. The market being at the nascent stage, several big firms are launching 5G modules by having partnerships with telecom operators to deploy services at a faster pace.



Based on application, real-time workforce tracking and management segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Real-time workforce tracking and management help manufacturing enterprises streamline their processes and identify, deploy, validate, as well as manage their employees and connect with them in real time. 5G technology has the potential to bring unprecedented levels of change in the workplace as well as workforce management. 5G, along with IoT, can automate workforce management activities, such as scheduling tasks and assigning field resources and equipment to various employees on the respective manufacturing floor. 5G combined with IoT-enabled connected worker solution can bring monitoring capabilities to the next level, making workplaces more efficient, transparent, safe, and productive.



Based on end user, the discrete industries segment is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IOT market during the forecast period

The discrete industries are concerned with the manufacturing and production of distinct units, such as automobiles, furniture, toys, smartphones, and airplanes.The growth of IoT is leading to improvements in discrete industries.



In discrete industries, IoT-enabled smart connected products provide a way to increase product functionality and generate additional value for customers. The 5G technology increases the overall bandwidth and allows a massive amount of IoT devices to connect, thus helping discrete manufacturers increase their productivity. 5G industrial IoT solutions are expected to increase the operational efficiency of the discrete manufacturing process by offering higher connectivity among IoT devices.



APAC is expected to lead the 5G Industrial IoT market during the forecast period

APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and expected to record the highest market size and CAGR during the forecast period.It is a diversified region that includes a wide range of countries moving toward digital transformation.



The region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technology, due to its size, diversity, and the strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan.APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices.



Such a huge number of connected devices requires high-speed and low latency networks, such as 5G.China, Australia, Japan, and South Korea are the prime APAC countries that have started several 5G-related activities.



Asian telecom service providers, vendors, and government firms are determined to take the lead in 5G R&D. The region is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in manufacturing industries.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, Latin America– 5%.



Some prominent players profiled in the study include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Qualcomm), Ericsson (Ericsson), Nokia (Nokia), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Cisco Systems (Cisco), AT&T (AT&T), IBM Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Siemens AG (Siemens), Verizon (Verizon), Sierra Wireless (Sierra Wireless), Telefónica S.A. (Telefónica), China Mobile Limited (China Mobile), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China Unicom), Vodafone (Vodafone), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), ASOCS (ASOCS), T-Mobile USA, INC (T-Mobile), TELUS (TELUS), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell), Intel Corporation (Intel), Bosch.IO GmbH (Bosch.IO), Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom), Telit (Telit), Thales Group (Thales), IDEMIA (IDEMIA), KT Corporation (KT), ABB (ABB), and NTT Data Corporation (NTT Data).



Research coverage

The market study covers 5G Industrial IOT market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (hardware, solutions, and services), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), application (predictive maintenance, business process optimization, asset tracking and management, logistics and supply chain management, real-time workforce tracking and management, automation control and management, and emergency and incident management, and business communication), end user (process industries and discrete industries), and regions.



The services segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services.The regional analysis of the 5G Industrial IOT market covers North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



