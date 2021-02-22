Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Cloud Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Delivery Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service), By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 16% during the forecast period. The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is driven by the increased adoption of the hybrid cloud solutions across the various end-user industries and corporates since it helps organizations improve their efficiency and productivity. Additionally, associated benefits with cloud such as affordability, flexibility, scalability, auto-updation feature, 24/7 availability, large storage spaces, among others is further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, increasing investments by the major players operating in the market coupled with new service and software launches is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, lack of awareness related to hybrid cloud especially in the emerging countries can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, data security and privacy concerns can further restrict the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is segmented based on component, delivery model, organization size, end-user industry, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. The service segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their cost effectiveness and ease in access. Based on delivery model, the market can be categorized into infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service. The software-as-a-service segment is expected to dominate the market since the end-user industries require more purpose built and customized solutions to meet the business requirements.



While the infrastructure-as-a-service is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributable to their role in enhancing the productivity and performance by providing flexible computing capacities and faster delivery. Based on organization size, the market can be categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period since it increases organizational productivity and does not require an internet connection. Hence, SMEs are extensively adopting hybrid cloud solutions.



Regionally, the Global Hybrid Cloud Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall hybrid cloud market owing to the increased adoption of cloud services and the growing demand for hybridization services in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMWare Inc., Google, DXC Technologies, Fujitsu, NTT Communications, Dell EMC, Equinix and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Hybrid Cloud Market based on component, delivery model, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hybrid Cloud Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)

6.2.2. By Delivery Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.4. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. IBM Corporation

14.2. Oracle Corporation

14.3. Microsoft Corporation

14.4. VMWare Inc.

14.5. Alphabet Inc.

14.6. DXC Technologies Co.

14.7. Fujitsu Ltd.

14.8. NTT Communications Corp.

14.9. Dell EMC

14.10. Equinix Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o60ips

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900