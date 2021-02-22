TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States. The Company’s common shares are traded on the OTCQB under the symbol “IDKFF”.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC services reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

Sheldon Inwentash, CEO of ThreeD commented, “We are thrilled with obtaining DTC eligibility, as it represents an important step forward in increasing liquidity, broadening our shareholder base and building a strong presence for the Company within the US capital markets sphere.”

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.