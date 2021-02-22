New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market by Type [Drug, 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors, Surgical Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026663/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the emerging markets and promising product pipeline is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Drug treatment is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, by type in 2021.

Based on the type, the BPH treatment market is segmented into drug treatment and surgical treatment.Drug treatment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market.



This can primarily be attributed to the use of medications as the first line of treatment among men with mild to moderate symptoms of BPH.



Home healthcare is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, in 2021.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into home healthcare and hospitals & clinics.In 2019, home healthcare accounted for the largest share of this market, as most patients are prescribed medications over surgery.



Patients are also advised to continue taking medications for a few weeks post-surgery and may even require catheters for a few days. As a result, the emphasis in his market is skewed toward home healthcare over hospital care.



North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market.



The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric and obese population and the availability of research funding are the major factors driving the market growth. Initiatives by key players are also expected to contribute to the market.



The some of the major players operating in this market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), and Teleflex Incorporated (US).



