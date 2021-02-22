Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Device Management Market By Component (Software v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT Device Management Market is expected to grow at a robust rate of around 22% during the forecast period. The Global IoT Device Management Market is driven by the increasing incidences of cybercrimes and cyber threats which has led to the increase in security concerns within enterprises. This in turn increases the need to deploy IoT solutions for ensuring organizational safety and security thereby driving the growth of the Global IoT Device Management Market during forecast period. Additionally, the increasing penetration of communication and networking technologies further fosters the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of sensors is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026. However, lack of IT infrastructure and finances in the emerging countries can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, lack of standardization also impedes the market growth.



The Global IoT Device Management Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, application, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment can further be categorized into real-time streaming analytics, security solution, data management, remote monitoring and network bandwidth management. The data management segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the increasing penetration of networking & communication technologies coupled with increasing incidences of data breaches and cybercrime. The service segment helps the organizations in easily deploying the software on cloud. It can further be divided into professional and managed services. Based on deployment mode, the market can be split into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its associated advantages such as scalability, flexibility, 24/7 availability, reduced operational costs, auto update feature, among others. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into smart retail, connected health, connected logistics, smart utilities, smart manufacturing and others. The smart manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread use of IoT device management solutions in production, procurement and storage of goods manufactured.



Regionally, the Global IoT Device Management Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected dominate the overall IoT device management market owing to the increasing investments by the major players operating in the market coupled with the government support for development of IoT solutions in the region.



The major players operating in the Global IoT Device Management Market are Microsoft Corporation, PTC Incorporation, Telit Communications PLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Aeris Communications, LLC, Zentri, Cumulocity GmbH, Enhanced Telecommunications Inc., Amplia Soluciones S.L., Proximetry, Bosch Software Innovation GmbH, Wind River, SiteWhere LLC, Xively, VMware Inc., Matrix42 AG, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global IoT Device Management Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global IoT Device Management Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global IoT Device Management Market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global IoT Device Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global IoT Device Management Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global IoT Device Management Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global IoT Device Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global IoT Device Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)

6.2.1.1. By Solution (Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management)

6.2.1.2. By Service (Professional v/s Managed)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.4. By Application (Smart Retail, Connected Health, Connected Logistics, Smart Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific IoT Device Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe IoT Device Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America IoT Device Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America IoT Device Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa IoT Device Management Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Microsoft Corporation

14.2. PTC Incorporation

14.3. Telit Communications PLC

14.4. IBM Corporation

14.5. Oracle Corporation

14.6. Smith Micro Software, Inc.

14.7. Advantech Co. Ltd.

14.8. Aeris Communications, LLC

14.9. Zentri Inc

14.10. Cumulocity GmbH

14.11. Enhanced Telecommunications Inc.

14.12. Amplia Soluciones S.L.

14.13. Proximetry Inc

14.14. Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

14.15. Wind River Inc

14.16. SiteWhere LLC

14.17. Xively (Google Inc)

14.18. VMware Inc.

14.19. Matrix42 AG

14.20. Amazon Web Services, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



