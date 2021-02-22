New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026654/?utm_source=GNW





Symptoms of HIV are similar to those of influenza, including fever, chills, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes (NIH, 2020b).If left untreated, HIV can progress into acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) (NIH, 2016).



HIV is primarily transmitted through bodily fluids (such as blood and semen) via unprotected anal or vaginal sex, as well as through sharing needles, syringes, or other drug injection equipment (WHO, 2020). It can also be passed from mother to child perinatally through pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding (WHO, 2020).



Epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific HIV data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast for the total prevalence, diagnosed prevalence, and diagnosed incidence of HIV.Moreover, epidemiologists provided detailed age- and sex segmentations, with additional segmentation by HBV coinfection, HCV coinfection, cases on ART, and the prophylactic population on PrEP.



Finally, historical data were evaluated in all 7MM to strengthen the forecast by more accurately capturing changes in prevalence and incidence throughout the forecast period.



Epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM will increase from 2,134,989 cases in 2019 to 2,332,792 cases in 2029.Furthermore, epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM will increase from 1,871,183 cases in 2019 to 2,068,647 cases in 2029.



Finally, epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of HIV in the 7MM will increase from 65,128 cases in 2019 to 64,204 cases in 2029.



Scope

- The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of HIV in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases of HIV, diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV, and diagnosed incident cases of HIV segmented by age (0-17 years, 18-29 years, and by 10-year age groups for age 30 years up to 80 years and older) and sex. Diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by coinfection with hepatitis B virus (HBV), coinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV), and cases on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Lastly, the forecast includes the prophylactic population on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

- The HIV epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in HIV.



