New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Kidney Disease-Anemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026653/?utm_source=GNW

By definition, anemia refers to an absolute reduction of the total number of circulating red blood cells (RBCs).In CKD-anemia, the production of erythropoietin decreases, which leads to low RBC count and hence causes anemia.



Anemia is also associated with increased blood loss in dialysis patients. Anemia might begin to develop in the early stages of CKD and it tends to worsen as CKD progresses (National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 2014; National Kidney Foundation, 2016).



Epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies to build the forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD-Anemia in the 8MMEpidemiologists applied the prevalence of CKD-anemia drawn from the above sources to each country’s CKD population to calculate the diagnosed prevalent cases for CKD-anemia.



The following data describes the epidemiology of CKD-anemia. In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD-anemia are expected to increase from 4,025,003 cases in 2019 to 4,479,119 cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.13%. In 2029, China will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD-anemia in the 8MM with 2,002,294 diagnosed prevalent cases, whereas the UK will have the lowest number of 73,900 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2029. In the 8MM in 2019, stage V made up 35.39% of all diagnosed prevalent CKD-anemia cases with 1,424,506 cases, followed by stage IIIa and stage IV at 19.22% (773,718 cases) and 15.42% (620,702 cases), respectively.



Scope

- The CKD-Anemia Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of chronic kidney disease-anemia (CKD-anemia) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD-anemia. The diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD-anemia are segmented by age (?18 years), sex, stage, as well as by cause of anemia (kidney-related causes and other causes), and by dialysis dependency (dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis-dependent) in the 8MM. The model additionally provides diagnosed and total prevalent cases of CKD segmented by age (?18 years), sex, and stage.

- The CKD-anemia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



Reasons to Buy

The CKD-Anemia Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CKD-anemia markets.

- Quantify patient populations in the global CKD-anemia markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for CKD-anemia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of CKD-anemia population by its severity.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001