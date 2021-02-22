Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Drive the Growth of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worth $3.58 billion in 2019, revenue is expected to reach $4.89 billion in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% (however, revenue trajectory will vary by segment).
This research service on the commercial ATM market encompasses communication, navigation, surveillance, automation, and simulation systems. The study covers the global market and provides an 8-year forecast. Market forecast is based on the rate at which ATM systems are adopted by various airport tiers and area control centers (ACCs).
After the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global commercial air traffic management (ATM) market will witness growth due to the rising adoption of automation and digital technologies, including remote towers, predictive technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI). The growing pressure to handle heavy air traffic is driving air navigation service providers' (ANSP) spending on the overall modernization of ATM infrastructure.
Research Scope
The study also examines the following areas:
In addition, the research service presents the strategies of incumbents, growth drivers and restraints, and industry challenges (including the effect of both unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and urban air mobility (UAM) on the ATM market). The study discusses the impact of emerging ATM markets such as China and Russia and analyzes evolving opportunities and threats for incumbents. It provides the market share of key participants, including Indra, L3Harris, Frequentis, Leidos, Thales, and FLYHT.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary, Global Commercial ATM Market
Executive Summary - Overview
Executive Summary - Trends
3. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global GDP Growth
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Quarterly GDP Growth of Key Regions and Countries
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Commercial ATM Market
Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market - Scope of Analysis
Global Commercial ATM Market - Segmentation
Global Commercial ATM Market - Key Competitors
Global Commercial ATM Market - Key Growth Metrics
Global Commercial ATM Market - Growth Drivers
Global Commercial ATM Market - Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast Analysis
Global Commercial ATM Market - Competitive Environment
Global Commercial ATM Market - Market Share
Global Commercial ATM Market - Market Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Communication Systems Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Navigation Systems Segment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Surveillance Systems Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automation Systems Segment
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Simulation Systems Segment
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Commercial ATM Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced Communication Capabilities between ATM and Aircraft Flight Deck, 2027
Growth Opportunity 2: Unmanned Air Traffic Management, 2020
11. Conclusions, Global Commercial ATM Market
12. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux6pml
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: