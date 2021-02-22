Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Drive the Growth of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worth $3.58 billion in 2019, revenue is expected to reach $4.89 billion in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% (however, revenue trajectory will vary by segment).



This research service on the commercial ATM market encompasses communication, navigation, surveillance, automation, and simulation systems. The study covers the global market and provides an 8-year forecast. Market forecast is based on the rate at which ATM systems are adopted by various airport tiers and area control centers (ACCs).



After the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global commercial air traffic management (ATM) market will witness growth due to the rising adoption of automation and digital technologies, including remote towers, predictive technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI). The growing pressure to handle heavy air traffic is driving air navigation service providers' (ANSP) spending on the overall modernization of ATM infrastructure.

Research Scope

The study also examines the following areas:

Market trends

Growth opportunities for ATM suppliers

Segment and revenue stream analysis

ATM-related segment analysis (UTM and flying cars)

ATM supply chain (distribution channels and supply chain trends)

Competitive landscape

Current innovation and future ATM concepts

In addition, the research service presents the strategies of incumbents, growth drivers and restraints, and industry challenges (including the effect of both unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and urban air mobility (UAM) on the ATM market). The study discusses the impact of emerging ATM markets such as China and Russia and analyzes evolving opportunities and threats for incumbents. It provides the market share of key participants, including Indra, L3Harris, Frequentis, Leidos, Thales, and FLYHT.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

What major trends will reshape the ATM supply chain? How will the structure of the market change over the next decade?

Where is innovation coming from in the ATM segments? Which of the sub-segments are poised for growth?

What are the strategies of incumbents and aircraft integrators?

What technological initiatives are being prioritized and undertaken? What are the evolving opportunities and new revenue streams for incumbents?

What is the effect of emerging markets (Asia-Pacific, Africa) on the ATM supply chain?

What is the effect of UAV and UAM on the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary, Global Commercial ATM Market

Executive Summary - Overview

Executive Summary - Trends

3. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global GDP Growth

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Quarterly GDP Growth of Key Regions and Countries

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Commercial ATM Market

Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market - Scope of Analysis

Global Commercial ATM Market - Segmentation

Global Commercial ATM Market - Key Competitors

Global Commercial ATM Market - Key Growth Metrics

Global Commercial ATM Market - Growth Drivers

Global Commercial ATM Market - Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast

Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream

Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Global Commercial ATM Market - Revenue Forecast Analysis

Global Commercial ATM Market - Competitive Environment

Global Commercial ATM Market - Market Share

Global Commercial ATM Market - Market Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Communication Systems Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Navigation Systems Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Surveillance Systems Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automation Systems Segment

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Simulation Systems Segment

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Commercial ATM Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced Communication Capabilities between ATM and Aircraft Flight Deck, 2027

Growth Opportunity 2: Unmanned Air Traffic Management, 2020

11. Conclusions, Global Commercial ATM Market

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux6pml





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900