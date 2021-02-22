New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Armored Vehicle Market to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06022234/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion over the forecast period. The demand for armored vehicles is anticipated to be driven by the European region, including countries such as France, Spain, Poland and the UK. The North American region will hold the second largest position globally, exhibiting a steady pace of growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.24%. Major military forces around the globe are presently undertaking modernization efforts to replace legacy platforms in the face of modern threats. Those efforts will support market growth over the next decade.



The global armored vehicles market is expected to be led by Europe, with a revenue share of 34.8%. Major European markets have increased their defense budgets and have tried to maintain that throughout the pandemic. This will allow them to implement significant procurement projects without major delays. The European market is projected to spend US$108.6 billion cumulatively on armored vehicles over the forecast period. In 2020, regional expenditure is expected to be US$8.9 billion and increase to US$11.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.73%.



Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) is expected to be the largest segment of the armored vehicles market over the forecast period. There are several major IFV acquisition programs currently being implemented around the world, including the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 2 - Boxer CRV, Singapore Army’s Next-Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) - Hunter AFV, the UK’s Army Ajax & Boxer - Mechanised Infantry Vehicle, the Romanian Army Soviet-Designed Military Gear Replaceemnt Program - Piranha 5 and the French Army’s EBRC Jaguar among others.



Most military forces around the globe are implementing modernization programs to replace their legacy armored vehicles or because of the need for new equipment that will serve new force structures.For instance, major countries such as the US, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, UK, and others, have aging fleets of vehicles that need to be replaced.



In the case of Belgium and France, the new vehicles will allow the development of highly mobile, well-protected forces which will significantly improve their land force’s capabilities



Key Highlights

- The global armored vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period.

- The global armored vehicle market is classified iacross various categories; Main Battle Tanks (MBT), Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV), Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), Light Multirole Vehicles (LMV), Armored Engineering Vehicles, Tactical Trucks, Armored Support Vehicles, Light Utility Vehicles (LUV).

- The global armored vehicle market is expected to be led by Europe with a revenue share of 34.8%. The growth in Europe market is attributed to spending by countries such as Russia, France and the UK among others.

- Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) is expected to be the largest segment of the armored vehicles market over the forecast period.



