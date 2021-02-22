Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Use Cases and Business Models Transforming the Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this research study is to give an overview of blockchain solutions, key use cases, and applications adopted in the automotive industry.
The study focuses on the strategies that original equipment manufacturers adopt, the business models they use, key vendors, and core features. In the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) era, blockchain scalability that does not compromise security is a key challenge preventing its widespread adoption in the automotive industry.
Blockchain-based start-ups and global companies were primarily focusing on proofs of Concept and projects in the financial sector. The publisher's analysis indicates that blockchain technology will reshape the insurance, automotive, healthcare, and logistics industries with innovative projects by 2025.
Technology companies and start-ups focusing on blockchain technology are building the infrastructure to advance the complex implications of the technology: industrial applications, smart cities, data markets, fintech, banking, information privacy, encrypted communications, gaming, and supply chain.
The automotive industry will pilot parts traceability, supply chain visibility, contract management, in-vehicle payments, ownership/identity management, and data monetization blockchain projects by 2022.
Considering data monetization, automotive companies should lay down aggressive roadmaps for the development of futuristic data management strategies (including what level of data needs to be collected, how data labeling will happen, and what the level of scaling in future will be) and accordingly set up an ecosystem for storage, processing, and service delivery.
Automotive firms can leverage deeper insights from generated data and create compelling use cases for connected and autonomous vehicles.
Tokenization will develop new business models across supply chains; rewards, asset maintenance, and data monetization are examples. The ability to reassess and revamp business models and align an organization with a service-oriented model will be a critical success factor.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Blockchain Definitions
3. Executive Summary
4. Research Aim and Objectives, Background, and Methodology
5. Use Case and Enterprise Solution Analysis
6. OEM Engagements
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
9. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqhxu7
