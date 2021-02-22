Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Robotics Market By Type, By Component, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Robotics Market size is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Robotics refers to a multidisciplinary branch of science and engineering that include computer, mechanical, electrical science and other engineering streams. Robotics helps in the design, construction, operation, and usage of robot. Moreover, advancement in robotics technology is used to develop machines that can replace people.



Robotics finds its application in various segments such as commercial and household robots. The commercial robots are utilized in many industries such as automotive, military, medical, agriculture and among others. Application of robotics is majorly in the automotive industry. In different kind of automotive robotics products, articulated robots procure major share in automotive robotics market. However, robotic controller component is becoming a profitable element that pushes the automotive robotics market in the forthcoming years.



The demand for automotive is driven by the rising average income, as a result, automotive industry became the one of the most thriving industries across the globe. The leading players of the industry are renowned companies who have proved their prominence across the globe. Therefore, growth of the automotive sector is directly proportional to the growth of automotive robotics market. The demand for robots in the automotive industry is pushed by many factors. These include modernization in the leading automobile manufacturing regions like US, Russia, Germany, India, China, and Japan, huge investments in the manufacturing capacity of new or modern automotive product line in evolving market. The market is also driven by the rising need to reduce product launch time, growing need of alternative source for untrained labor or eliminating issue of increasing labor costs, and high demand for accuracy and quality control.



By Type



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Articulated, Cartesian, Cylindrical, SCARA, and Others. Articulated robots are expected to garner major revenue share of automotive robotics market during the forecast years. Moreover, the use of articulated robots is boosted by its increase utilization in material handling, welding, and material removal and dispensing. They have generally four to six axes but with modern technologies and development, it may go on to ten axes, create them more versatile. This, as a result, improves the productivity of company through superior precision and speed. The prices of these products are reducing due to its higher shelf life.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Robotic Arm, End Effector, Sensors, Controller, Drive and Others. On the basis of component, robotic sensors segment procured the highest revenue share of the automotive robotics market. The primary factor behind this is the extra capabilities that are brought into the automotive robots because of these sensors. These sensors-integrated robots can take intelligent decisions regarding manufacturing process, and thereby making the process much simpler and less time-consuming. Some of the main sensory systems utilized in automotive robotics are vision perception sensors and force sensing.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Material Handling, Welding, Painting & Cutting and Others. Material handling segment held the major revenue share of the Automotive Robotics Market. Robots are used in automobile production plants primarily for tasks like painting, and spot welding. Also, there are emerging opportunities for using robots throughout the supply chain to grow productivity. Furthermore, robots don't feel tired and hence, the manufacturing processes are consistent throughout the day and consistency remains the same in peak production rates.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to garner highest market share over the forecast years followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Moreover, LAMEA is expected to witness highest growth rate due to rising acceptance of industrial robots in automotive companies in the next few years.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Fiat Chrysler Automotive N.V. is the major forerunner in the Automotive Robotics Market. Companies such as FANUC Corporation, ABB Group, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Kuka AG, Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Rockwell Automation, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Kuka AG, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation (Denso Wave, Incorporated), Rockwell Automation, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (Comau S.P.A) and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation.



