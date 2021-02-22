Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimates, worldwide biomaterials market size valuation was recorded at USD 33.5 billion in 2019, which is projected to cross USD 53 billion by the year 2027, expanding at 6.1% CAGR. Extensive usage of biomaterials in an array of medical applications, in consort with inflowing investments from universities, government, and private bodies for research & development of novel biomaterials are stimulating the market outlook.

The business intelligence report further scrutinizes the market based on type and application scope. A comprehensive analysis of various regions contributing towards the overall industry remuneration, and the business moguls operating in different nations is entailed. Besides, the document contains a holistic view of Covid-9 impact on the industry space.

Citing an instance, National Science Foundation received a grant of USD 200,000 from Drexel University in March 2018 in order to research on effects of macrophage activity under biomaterial-mediated regulation on vascularization of biomaterials.

For the record, biomaterials are chemically derived synthetic/natural materials having medical usage in enhancing the functionality of damaged tissues of organs. Application of biomaterials for treatment of neurological, orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular disorders is impelling the market share. Also, incorporation of this medical science in tissue engineering, medical implants, drug delivery systems, and plastic surgery is augmenting the expansion of global biomaterials market size.

In spite of the positive business scenario, challenges such as inflammatory issues due to incompatibility, and high cost of biomaterial production will impede the industry remuneration, cites the report.

Enlisting market segmentations

Based on type, global biomaterials industry is classified into natural biomaterials, ceramics, polymeric biomaterials, and metallics biomaterials. While various applications include wound healing, plastic surgery, dental, ophthalmology, orthopedic, and cardiovascular among others.

Geographical outlook

Industry experts claim that North America biomaterials industry amassed substantial returns in the recent past, credited to rising popularity of plastic surgery, and funding for biomaterial based research.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as lucrative growth avenue for worldwide biomaterials market in the ensuing years, attributable to increasing prevalence of cardiac ailments, subsequently leading to surge in pacemaker procedures.

Global Biomaterials Market by Type Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Natural Biomaterials

Ceramics

Polymeric Biomaterials

Metallic Biomaterials

Global Biomaterials Market by Application Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Wound Healing

Plastic Surgery

Dental

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Others

Global Biomaterials Market Regional Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Europe

Spain

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

India

South Korea

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Global Biomaterials Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

AB Specialty Silicones LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Xylos Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. biomaterials market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. biomaterials market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. biomaterials market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global biomaterials market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global biomaterials market Dynamics

3.1. biomaterials market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global biomaterials market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global biomaterials market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global biomaterials market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global biomaterials market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. biomaterials market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Metallic Biomaterials

5.4.2. Polymeric Biomaterials

5.4.3. Ceramics

5.4.4. Natural Biomaterials

Chapter 6. Global biomaterials market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global biomaterials market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global biomaterials market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. biomaterials market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cardiovascular

6.4.2. Orthopedic

6.4.3. Ophthalmology

6.4.4. Dental

6.4.5. Plastic Surgery

6.4.6. Wound Healing

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global biomaterials market, Regional Analysis

