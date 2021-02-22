Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motion Control Market By System, By Component, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Motion Control Market size is expected to reach $18.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. A motion-control system initiates and also controls the load movement to perform work. This system is able to control the speed, position, and torque in a very precise manner. The motion control is used in those applications that require positioning of a product, synchronizing separate elements, or the quick start and stop of motion. Motion control systems consist of three basic components including a controller, amplifier or drive, and motor. The major factor that is driving the growth of the motion control market is the increasing adoption of advanced processes for factory automation.



In the past few years, there has been increased adoption of a motion control system as it is user-friendly and easy integration of the components in the motion control system. However, the higher cost of maintenance of motion control systems may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the Industrial Revolution 4.0 offers productive growth opportunities for the market players. There are numerous players in the motion control market and they are adopting different growth strategies such as product launch, business acquisition, product development, and business expansion to flourish in the market. For example, in 2018, Rockwell Automation brought an updated version of the Allen-Bradley Motion Analyzer software tool into the market. This updated software gives an optimized experience to users with workflow product selection and intuitive navigation. This in turn helps engineers to design complete motion control systems that work efficiently for their machines.



In the COVID-19 crisis, there is increasing adoption of automation in industrial facilities as it is beneficial in securing the health and safety of the employee. Moreover, high adoption of automated processes in the manufacturing sector, and safety-enabled output in industries owing to strict safety rules posed by governments are some of the factors fueling the market. Over past few years, with the advancement in technology, industrial robots are highly in demand especially in the manufacturing processes as well as integration of IoT in motion control systems is expected to drive the growth of the motion control market.



By System



Based on System, the market is segmented into Closed Loop and Open Loop. The closed-loop system is likely to have the highest revenue share of the Motion Control market by the end of 2026. Since the closed-loop systems are automated, and it doesn't require any human intervention, their adoption rate has been increased. The inputs of the system can be automatically adjusted by a closed-loop system, and it helps in improving the stability of a system.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Motors, Actuators & Mechanical systems, Motion Controllers, Sensor & Feedback Devices, Drives and Others. There is a higher demand for controllers, servo drives, and motors as they are helpful in improving the efficiency of manufacturing and production facilities in the automotive industry. The controllers, drives, and motors are essential components of motion control systems. Furthermore, the worldwide demand for motion control components is also surging as they enhance the efficiency of manufacturing facilities and production processes in the automotive industry.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Food & Beverage, Semiconductor & Electronics, Medical, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Metal & Machinery Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense and Others. In terms of both manufacturing and technology, the industry is experiencing rapid developments. Automobile companies are focused to upgrade their systems, including inspection and networking capabilities. This is advantageous for the manufacturer to integrate motor control to produce a better, and cheaper product in lesser time.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the most significant manufacturers of safety motion control devices as there is increasing adoption of automation in several end-user industries in the region. Increased adoption of advanced tools in the region is mainly due to growing energy concern and thus many companies are motivated to invest in machine safety devices, and this will drive the growth market. Asia-pacific is also a manufacturing hub for numerous global markets, and automation is the main requirement in these facilities.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG are the forerunners in the Motion Control Market. Companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation, ABB Group, FANUC Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Omron Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, FANUC Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Sep - 2020, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Motion Control Market by System

4.1 Global Close Loop Motion Control Market by Region

4.2 Global Open Loop Motion Control Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Motion Control Market by Component

5.1 Global Motion Control Motors Market by Region

5.2 Global Motion Control Actuators & Mechanical systems Market by Region

5.3 Global Motion Control Motion Controllers Market by Region

5.4 Global Motion Control Sensor & Feedback Devices Market by Region

5.5 Global Motion Control Drives Market by Region

5.6 Global Other Component Motion Control Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Motion Control Market by End User

6.1 Global Automotive Motion Control Market by Region

6.2 Global Food & Beverage Motion Control Market by Region

6.3 Global Semiconductor & Electronics Motion Control Market by Region

6.4 Global Medical, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Motion Control Market by Region

6.5 Global Metal & Machinery Manufacturing Motion Control Market by Region

6.6 Global Aerospace & Defense Motion Control Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Motion Control Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Motion Control Market by Region

7.1 North America Motion Control Market

7.2 Europe Motion Control Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Motion Control Market

7.4 LAMEA Motion Control Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 ABB Group

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.4 Geographical Expansions:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2.2 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Schneider Electric SE

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Siemens AG

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7.6 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Omron Corporation

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8.6 SWOT Analysis

8.9 FANUC Corporation

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kcdqd

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900