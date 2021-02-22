Dublin, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Vehicle Type [Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV], By Electric Vehicle Type [BEV, HEV and PHEV], By Component Type, By Connected Navigation Services Type, By Technology, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global In-Dash Navigation System Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% until 2026 due to the growing demand for luxury vehicles globally, the growing demand for advance technical features in the vehicle and increasing real time traffic updates software in the vehicle. Moreover, the increasing demand for light weight vehicle components and increasing vehicle production are some of the other factors that drives the in-dash navigation system market. In terms of technology, 2D maps category accounted for the largest share among the technology types in 2020 and it is expected to dominate the in-dash navigation market among all the technology type throughout the forecast period as well.



The Asia-Pacific In-Dash Navigation System Market is predicted to account for a considerable portion of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific In-Dash Navigation System Market is mainly attributable to the increasing vehicle production in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China and Japan. Furthermore, increasing number of vehicles on road in the developing economies will also lead to increase in the demand real time traffic and weather information, which will further boost the demand for in-dash navigation systems.



Some of the major key players operating in the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market are Harman International Industries Inc., Alpine Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom N.V., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Aptiv PLC among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market, in terms of value & volume

To classify and forecast the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, component type, connected navigation services type, technology and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. In the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Component Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global In-Dash Navigation System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Technical Feasibility

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market Overview



7. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type [Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)]

7.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type [Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)]

7.2.3. By Component Type [Display Unit, Control Module, Antenna Module and Wiring Harness]

7.2.4. By Connected Navigation Services Type [Real Time Traffic & Direction Information Services, Fleet Management Services and Others]

7.2.5. By Technology [2D Maps and 3D Maps]

7.2.6. By Company

7.2.7. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific In-Dash Navigation System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe In-Dash Navigation System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. Europe: Country Analysis



10. North America In-Dash Navigation System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America In-Dash Navigation System Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. South America: Country Analysis



12. Middle East and Africa In-Dash Navigation System Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index

12.4. MEA: Country Analysis

12.5. Market Attractiveness Index



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Opportunities

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

14.2.1 Harman International Industries, Inc.

14.2.2 Alpine Electronics, Inc.

14.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.2.4 Pioneer Corporation

14.2.5 TomTom N.V.

14.2.6 Denso Corporation

14.2.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.2.8 Garmin Ltd.

14.2.9 Continental AG

14.2.10 Aptiv PLC



16. Strategic Recommendation



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4qg6r

